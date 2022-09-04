Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
While violent crime in Providence is down, Elorza says car thefts remain ‘stubbornly level’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While violent crimes in Providence are down, Mayor Jorge Elorza said Wednesday that car thefts remain “stubbornly level.”. “We’re really excited that violent crime is way down. In fact, I think we’re having the safest summer in terms of violent crime that we’ve probably ever had,” said Elorza. “But property crime has remained stubbornly level. In fact, this year year to date were right in line with the five year average.”
4 arrested in connection with Pawtucket armed robbery
Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police are looking into a serious motorcycle crash Wednesday night. According to police, the wreck happened on the 3000 block of Flat River Road just before 7 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and the driver was the only person on board,...
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene
(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police. Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of […]
ABC6.com
Police in Newport County make 16 arrests for drunk driving over Labor Day weekend
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police departments in Newport County teamed up to combat drunk driving over Labor Day weekend. In a release Tuesday, Middletown police said that the departments made 16 arrests for driving under the influence. Police also conducted 279 motor vehicle stops, issued 39 citations and handed...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer in Coventry
A Coventry man was rushed to the hospital after he hit a deer with his motorcycle Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
Turnto10.com
Elorza announces driver's license restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence is implementing a program to return driver's licenses to people who've had them revoked. “This, as noted, is an issue that goes well beyond just the inability to drive. This has an impact on morale," said Rep. David Morales, D-Providence. About a dozen local...
ABC6.com
Trial for Pawtucket officer accused in off-duty shooting start date to be set Tuesday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Pawtucket police officer who is accused of shooting a teenager last year, will have its official start date scheduled Tuesday. Police said that they arrested officer Daniel Dolan after he allegedly shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside and injured one of them.
Plainfield police seek larceny suspect
Plainfield Police are seeking a person who allegedly robbed building materials around 12:13 this afternoon on Moosup Pond Road. The white male about 40-years old, was wearing a blue backwards hat, dark-blue t-shirt and red slippers.
ABC6.com
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
ABC6.com
AAA reminds drivers to be safe as school starts again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA is reminding drivers to be safe on the road and slow down as students head back to school again. “It is especially important that all drivers are alert, as many children walk or bike to school,” said Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist. AAA...
ABC6.com
Historic Park Theatre in Cranston damaged following high levels of rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The heavy rains from earlier this week has caused damaged to the newly renovated Historic Park Theatre in Cranston. Owner Ed Brady said the theatre incurred damage after the roof’s drainage system had a massive backup which led to damage inside the theater. As...
Providence man pleads guilty for role in Home Depot fraud scheme
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors learned he participated in the scheme.
GoLocalProv
Providence Police Urge Drivers to Avoid Flooded and Impassable Streets—See Where
The Providence Police Department is warning of flooded and impassable streets in the city and is urging residents to steer clear. On Monday afternoon, Police announced the following:. "As of 2:50 p.m. today the following streets/intersections are flooded and not passable. Please avoid these areas if possible. 1) Hartford Avenue...
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
Turnto10.com
Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to life in prison for deadly hammer attack
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for a deadly hammer attack from nearly two years ago. Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted last month of the murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia. On Oct. 9, 2018, Fall River police responded to...
RI kicks off $36 million paving project for I-295
The entire project is slated to cost $36 million.
Comments / 3