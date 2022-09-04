ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

While violent crime in Providence is down, Elorza says car thefts remain ‘stubbornly level’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While violent crimes in Providence are down, Mayor Jorge Elorza said Wednesday that car thefts remain “stubbornly level.”. “We’re really excited that violent crime is way down. In fact, I think we’re having the safest summer in terms of violent crime that we’ve probably ever had,” said Elorza. “But property crime has remained stubbornly level. In fact, this year year to date were right in line with the five year average.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police are looking into a serious motorcycle crash Wednesday night. According to police, the wreck happened on the 3000 block of Flat River Road just before 7 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and the driver was the only person on board,...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene

(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
Cranston, RI
Cars
City
Cranston, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police. Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of […]
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Wellesley Police urge residents to lock cars after Porsche stolen

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWELLESLEY - Wellesley Police are urging people not to leave their cars unlocked because thieves are on the loose. "Best advice is to lock up everything, take the key fobs with you inside at the end of the day," continues Wellesley Police Officer Michael Mankavech, "This is a very preventable crime."Last week, 10 unlocked cars were hit by thieves along Bristol Road, Sagamore Road, and Tanglewood Road. Surveillance cameras captured a man stealing a 2020 Porsche Cayenne. The crook had his face and hands covered as he entered the SUV, only to find the key fob sitting in the unlocked vehicle. From there, he started the vehicle and took off with the truck."We try our best to put out crime bulletins saying, 'Lock your vehicles. Please don't put your keys in them,' and unfortunately people get a false sense of security," details Officer Mankavech.Wellesley Police say numerous MetroWest communities are dealing with similar crimes. They believe it may be the work of numerous organized groups, but they cannot say for sure if these incidents in Wellesley are connected.
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#The Cars#Garden City#R I#Pontiac
Turnto10.com

Elorza announces driver's license restoration program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence is implementing a program to return driver's licenses to people who've had them revoked. “This, as noted, is an issue that goes well beyond just the inability to drive. This has an impact on morale," said Rep. David Morales, D-Providence. About a dozen local...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC6.com

AAA reminds drivers to be safe as school starts again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA is reminding drivers to be safe on the road and slow down as students head back to school again. “It is especially important that all drivers are alert, as many children walk or bike to school,” said Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist. AAA...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy