UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday
UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
Family wants weekend homicide victim remembered as more than just a statistic
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - He’s the 17th homicide victim in Peoria this year, but his family wants him to be remembered as a young man who deserved better. The 24-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Jamarion Lee was shot multiple times...
Peoria Police investigate overnight burglaries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating burglaries overnight after police say juveniles fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, officers patrolling the area of Prospect and McClure observed a group of juveniles in a stolen vehicle, which then fled during that traffic stop.
Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
Man sentenced for role in December 2021 Peoria shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a December 2021 shooting in Peoria. As part of a plea deal, James Harris was found guilty Wednesday of an unlawful possession of a weapon charge. Attempted murder and aggravated battery charges...
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
Missing man found dead in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Spring Bay man was found dead Wednesday night after an apparent drowning. The body of 29-year-old Keith R Kohtz was discovered at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kohtz had been reported missing by his family earlier that day. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mike...
Tazewell County law enforcement warns of uptick in car burglaries
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement in Tazewell County are investigating a recent uptick in car burglaries. As summer begins to wind down, Pekin Police said thieves stealing items inside cars have not. Public information officer Billie Jo Ingles said Pekin has recently experienced a significant increase in that crime. “It’s different places. Most recently […]
Man charged after stabbing, car accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with an arrest history dating back to 1996 will be back in court later this month after being charged in connection to a car accident following a stabbing. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Deandre Franklin, 44, was jailed Friday afternoon on several...
“Piss-poor Police Work”: Jelani Day’s Mother on Her Sons Murder
Over the course of the past year, several events have occurred since Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was reported missing. He was last seen on surveillance footage on August 24, 2021at Beyond Hello in Bloomington, Illinois. Day’s body was then found in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois...
Man arrested after alleged hate crime
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police arrested a man for aggravated battery, armed robbery and hate crime Tuesday for his role in an alleged attack on another. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that on Monday, August 22, at around 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Wayne Street about a man being struck by a vehicle - and later left the scene.
Peoria couple arrested for child endangerment after kids found wandering streets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two adults are facing charges of child endangerment after a night of partying led to two children roaming the streets alone. Darius Tipton, 32 and Cedricka Gibson, 31 were both arrested on two counts of endangering a child. Tipton also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
Roadway dispute leads to charges for Galesburg man and woman as bar closes
Galesburg Police in the early morning hours on Saturday, September 3rd, observed a disturbance happening in the middle of the roadway while The Store bar was closing. Two women and two men were all shouting at each other and refused to disperse which led to traffic beginning to back up. When the group finally dispersed, one female subject spat at an officer. Police then ordered the subjects out of the vehicle they entered, but the subjects started driving off as officers were attempting to remove them from the vehicle. Officers were forced to deploy a taser on the male driver with no effect. The vehicle then took off down East Berrien Street in the wrong lane of traffic eventually pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of East South Street. The male driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Watkins, and a female passenger, 30-year-old Michelle Davis, were ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. Davis was found to be in possession of about 10.5 grams of cannabis. Ultimately, the two were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Michael Watkins was charged with Reckless Driving, Wrong Way on a One-Way Street, and Resisting a Peace Officer. Michelle Davis was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Battery, Possession of Cannabis, and being a Pedestrian in the Roadway.
Car accident at intersection of Mulberry Street, Fell Avenue leaves visible damages
At approximately 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, a car accident occurred at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Fell Avenue. Brad Park, community services officer for the Normal Police Department, said it is unclear who is at fault for the accident. Park said that the driver of the car traveling northbound on...
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
