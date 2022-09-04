Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Sunny now, rainy and cool by the end of the weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has once again developed across portions of central Illinois. Visibility may be reduced in spots, however high impacts to the morning commute are not expected. Fog will lift shortly after daybreak and abundant sunshine will be over the state today. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s, with comfortable levels of humidity in place. Rinse and repeat Friday!
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
kttn.com
Drought conditions expand in northern part of Missouri
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows drought conditions have expanded in the northern part of the state since last week. Slightly less of Missouri, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 44.05% of the state is abnormally dry or experiencing...
kttn.com
Missouri ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill coming in October
On November 17, 2021, southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region, St. Louis, and seven other states. It served as a reminder of the power of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones, which is centered in the Missouri Bootheel.
KYTV
Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.
(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20. This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S. “Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why
Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
25newsnow.com
Emergency kit emphasized during national preparedness month
(25 News Now) - “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advocates for residents of Illinois to prepare for natural disasters amid the change in weather. This means that families should start creating a family communications plan and build an emergency kit.
Missouri Bakery Closing After 27 Years Due to Workforce, Costs
This is sadly a sign of the times that is becoming way too common for many businesses. A Missouri bakery has announced they will be closing after 27 years to due the limitations of available workforce and rising costs to do business. Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri made the...
KMOV
Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
Missouri ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
stlmag.com
Missouri Beer Company closes in O’Fallon, Missouri
Missouri Beer Company, which opened in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the summer of 2017, closed over the weekend, according to a Facebook announcement early last week. The post read, in part:. “We are sorry to announce that we are shutting down the brewery after this weekend. We had a blast...
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Drivers react to Long Creek Bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Work began to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake, connecting Stone and Taney Counties. MoDOT will build the new bridge south of the current bridge’s location. Route 86 will be open during the majority of the project. “There will be a time...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend
Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State public health officials say if you’re eligible you should get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna both target the currently circulating strains of the virus. You have to have completed your primary vaccination series to be eligible. The Pfizer booster is authorized for people 12 and older while the Moderna version is authorized for those over the age of 18.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
