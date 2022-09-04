ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Sunny now, rainy and cool by the end of the weekend

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has once again developed across portions of central Illinois. Visibility may be reduced in spots, however high impacts to the morning commute are not expected. Fog will lift shortly after daybreak and abundant sunshine will be over the state today. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s, with comfortable levels of humidity in place. Rinse and repeat Friday!
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand in northern part of Missouri

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows drought conditions have expanded in the northern part of the state since last week. Slightly less of Missouri, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 44.05% of the state is abnormally dry or experiencing...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill coming in October

On November 17, 2021, southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region, St. Louis, and seven other states. It served as a reminder of the power of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones, which is centered in the Missouri Bootheel.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
State
Missouri State
KYTV

Missouri to take part in earthquake preparedness program in central U.S.

(KFVS) - Registration is open for an earthquake drill on Oct. 20. This is part of the 2022 Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” that involves 14 states in the central U.S. “Last year’s 4.0 earthquake reminded us that Missouri is home to a large and active seismic zone,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to participate in the ShakeOut drill and practice now, so you know exactly what to do when an earthquake occurs.”
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why

Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
MISSOURI STATE
25newsnow.com

Emergency kit emphasized during national preparedness month

(25 News Now) - “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advocates for residents of Illinois to prepare for natural disasters amid the change in weather. This means that families should start creating a family communications plan and build an emergency kit.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day
KMOV

Development boom taking shape along Zumbehl Road near I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Drivers along I-70 in St. Charles will continue to see new construction popping up along Zumbehl Road as developers move into the area. At the corner of I-70 and Zumbehl Road, construction of a Chick-fil-A is currently underway. The corner property will house a total of three buildings. Chipotle and Jersey Mikes will share a space and a third building will house another tenant.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KIX 105.7

A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It

Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
stlmag.com

Missouri Beer Company closes in O’Fallon, Missouri

Missouri Beer Company, which opened in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the summer of 2017, closed over the weekend, according to a Facebook announcement early last week. The post read, in part:. “We are sorry to announce that we are shutting down the brewery after this weekend. We had a blast...
O'FALLON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol: Five die in traffic crashes, one dies in boating crash over Labor Day holiday weekend

Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, September 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 5.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- State public health officials say if you’re eligible you should get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster. Booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna both target the currently circulating strains of the virus. You have to have completed your primary vaccination series to be eligible. The Pfizer booster is authorized for people 12 and older while the Moderna version is authorized for those over the age of 18.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy