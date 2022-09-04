Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Iroquois Central School District welcomes back students with new improvements
ELMA, NY — Iroquois Central School District is back to school on Wednesday Sept. 7th, and they are beginning the 2022-2023 school year with new improvements, such as a new security system, and renovated science rooms. Iroquois Central School District Superintendent Douglas Scofield says these new improvements are a...
How WNY schools are dealing with staffing shortages
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, including education and support services needed in schools. Our coverage of the teacher shortage in New York State goes back to before the pandemic, and now the need is more far-reaching from classroom teachers, to bus drivers, to bus aides.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Physical & Occupational Therapy to Merge with The Chautauqua Center
Is in the process of merging with The Chautauqua Center. The Chautauqua Center President Mike Pease said the merger will keep business as usual for the organizations, “They’re going to remain in their locations that they’re currently in. They’ll still serve the community the way they’ve been serving the community and they’ll just become part of The Chautauqua Center as another service line.”
OLDC First Fund Recipient: Heart of Olean Mural
OLEAN - The Olean Local Development Corporation (OLDC) has chosen the Heart of Olean mural as its first recipient of the OLDC Community Driven Project Fund. David Carucci, OLDC treasurer explained, “The OLDC’s mission is to promote economic development and area’s quality of life through community-based projects.”
Catholic Health names new president for Mercy Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has made a strategic shift in leadership, tapping Martin Boryszak as the new president of Mercy Hospital. Boryszak, who will continue to serve as senior vice president of acute care services for the entire Catholic Health System, previously served as president from 2017 to 2019 at Sisters of Charity Hospital and was responsible for integrating the St. Joseph’s Campus into a second campus for the hospital.
wnynewsnow.com
Students Return To A “Normal” School Year In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools across Chautauqua County welcomed students back to the class on Tuesday, and for the first time in over two years, there is an ample amount of normalcy. At Ring Elementary School in Jamestown, kids from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade returned for their...
chautauquatoday.com
Borrello Reacts to Farm Laborers Wage Board Recommendation to Lower Overtime Threshold
The New York Farm Laborers Wage Board on Tuesday officially recommended lowering the state's farm worker overtime threshold from 60 hours to 40 hours. One area state lawmaker is not pleased with the decision, which was made by a 2-1 vote. State Senator George Borrello, Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, calls it "tragic, but not a surprise," saying that the wage board was rigged from the beginning...
Sweet Home Schools having first ever job fair Saturday
AMHERST, N.Y. — Looking for a new job or to change careers? A Western New York school district will be hosting a job fair at the start of this school year. Sweet Home will be having its first-ever job fair Saturday. It will take place at their new Sweet...
WIVB
Back to school questions answered with Niagara Falls superintendent
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — With students in the Niagara Falls school district starting Tuesday, News 4 checked in with their superintendent. We asked if the rise of inflation has impacted the districts school lunches. Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls Superintendent, said that inflation has not affected lunches because they have community eligibility. This means, because of the poverty level within the district, all of their students get free lunches. Inflation has affected the Niagara Falls school district in other ways, however. Because of the rise — especially in the price of fuel — they’ve had to increase teachers’ pay.
WKBW-TV
What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
Some schools are cracking down on cell phone policies during the school day
Some school leaders say cell phones don't belong in the classroom while others say it's a part of life. We spoke with educators and an expert.
New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?
Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
Local farmer reacts to reducing overtime vote
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a virtual meeting, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. Natasha Sutherland, owner of Stein Farms, joined News 4 at 10 discuss the effects on local farmers. See […]
Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas Begins Work on Proposed 2023 City Budget
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says work is underway on his proposed 2023 city budget. Rosas spoke about the budget process during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Wednesday. Rosas says he has until October 15th to present his spending plan. He says some of the challenges the city is facing include inflation, union contracts and pay raises. But he adds that the city has had other revenues come in...
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Anti-gun violence initiative in Jamestown looks to get young adults off the streets
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Kathyria DeJesus, 19, of Jamestown, works at St. Susan Center, a soup kitchen where she helps serve meals to those in need. "It feels very good,” she said. “I love to see them smile and have a full stomach of food — of warm food, that is."
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Order Bills-Themed Charcuterie Boards and Game Day Appetizers from A Board Above
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Are you ready for some football? This local charcuterie company sure is!. A Board Above is truly a one-stop-shop for all your entertaining needs this season. From Bills-themed charcuterie platters...
