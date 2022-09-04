Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
NBC Sports
Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan
Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
Dodgers closer Kimbrel walks out to ‘Let It Go’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel is taking the mound to the song “Let It Go,” known to millions as the big hit from the movie “Frozen.”. The 2013 animated Disney movie beloved by kids tells the story of a princess who journeys to find her estranged sister accompanied by an iceman, his reindeer and a snowman.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
SHUT-OUT: No Players Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame
The Baseball Hall Of Fame came up short this year as steroid use called into the question the candidacies of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and others.
MLB・
MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday
Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Yardbarker
Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit
The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, much like the rest of the team, has looked like a shell of himself during the second half of the 2022 MLB season. After the Yankees dominated the first half of the year, getting off to a record-setting start and appearing on pace for a historic season, the wheels […] The post Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
Yardbarker
Yankees' Aaron Judge has historic home run lead over rest of MLB
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, but he's also on a historic pace relative to the rest of the league. The New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Monday that Judge's home run total of 54...
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers
It was really just a matter of when and which team, never 'if' for Jake Reed and the Dodgers.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
