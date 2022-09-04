Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
NYPD top cops celebrate dramatic decrease in murders and shootings, take aim at recidivism fueling crime
Top New York City Police Department leaders highlighted in a press conference Wednesday that murders and shootings in the city fell over the summer months, but condemned how repeat offenders have driven much of the crime. "One of the things that's not working is we continue to let people out...
NYPD busts masked gunman in shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU campus
A masked gunman was eventually nabbed by the New York City Police Department after a 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head on a sidewalk last week not far from the New York University campus laid in wait for hours for his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors revealed. Clarkson Wilson, 44, allegedly...
NYC sucker punch attack suspect’s lawyer alleges ‘character assassination’ as victim’s brother sobs in court
The lawyer for New York City’s sucker punch attack suspect alleged at a hearing Tuesday that his client’s been subjected to "character assassination" by the media, as the brother of the victim left in a coma following the unprovoked beating from the sex offender parolee sobbed in the courtroom.
New York City robber pistol whips postal worker, steals more than $100K, blank money orders: reports
An armed robber pistol-whipped a Bronx postal worker before stealing more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a post office, according to local reports. The robber approached the 56-year-old postal worker around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the post office at 1163 Castle Hill Ave and hit her on the back of her head with a gun, FOX 5 New York reported, citing police.
NYC psychiatrist admits to role in alleged plot to kill her psychiatrist ex-boyfriend
A Manhattan psychiatrist pleaded guilty Wednesday to crimes related to an alleged plot to have her bipolar cousin try to murder her psychiatrist ex with a sledgehammer nearly a decade ago. Dr. Pamela Buchbinder, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault and first-degree burglary for her role in the attack...
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
New Jersey mom outraged as school district keeps mask mandate, hopes daughter is granted medical exemption
A Newark, New Jersey mother is fighting back against her 6-year-old daughter's school district's mask mandate after her medical exemption was denied last year and the rule to mask up kept her from attending the first day of the new school year. "She would get a terrible skin condition –...
Aaron Judge rewrites Yankees' record books with 55th home run
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just can’t stop hitting balls over the fence. In the first game of the team’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Judge launched his 55th home run, setting the record for the most homers hit in a single season by a right-handed hitter in franchise history.
US Open 2022: American Jessica Pegula taken down by No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in quarterfinals
Jessica Pegula fell to No. 1-seeded Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open Wednesday night in Flushing, Queens. Swiatek did what she needed to do to finish in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6. Pegula was much better in the second set, but Swiatek simply raised her game to the...
