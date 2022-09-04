ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Fox News

New York City robber pistol whips postal worker, steals more than $100K, blank money orders: reports

An armed robber pistol-whipped a Bronx postal worker before stealing more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a post office, according to local reports. The robber approached the 56-year-old postal worker around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the post office at 1163 Castle Hill Ave and hit her on the back of her head with a gun, FOX 5 New York reported, citing police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Aaron Judge rewrites Yankees' record books with 55th home run

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just can’t stop hitting balls over the fence. In the first game of the team’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Judge launched his 55th home run, setting the record for the most homers hit in a single season by a right-handed hitter in franchise history.
BRONX, NY
