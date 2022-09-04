An armed robber pistol-whipped a Bronx postal worker before stealing more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a post office, according to local reports. The robber approached the 56-year-old postal worker around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the post office at 1163 Castle Hill Ave and hit her on the back of her head with a gun, FOX 5 New York reported, citing police.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO