Premier League

Analysis: Antony’s Manchester United Debut vs Arsenal

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

New Manchester United signing Antony made his debut against Arsenal in United’s 3-1 win.

Antony arrived at Manchester United on deadline day from Ajax for a fee of around £85million .

The Brazilian winger featured in a key role under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and is set to do the same at United.

Ten Hag instantly backed his new signing against Arsenal with the Brazilian starting the game .

Many people wondered whether the Brazilian would be ready to start the game - Antony proved that Ten Hag was right to put his faith in him.

Antony started the game on the right side of the wing in a three man attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho .

As expected it took a few minutes for Antony to adjust to the game, however the Brazilian began to show his flair.

Beating two Arsenal defenders with a great skill before laying the ball off to Diogo Dalot was the Brazilians first involvement in the game.

Antony was getting the crowd on his side as he was working on his skill moves and showing his work rates with a number of ball recoveries.

The 35th minute saw Antony played in on goal by Rashford - the Brazilian took the opportunity and scored his goal .

Antony continued to show his flair and pace on the ball exciting the crowd with his ability before his substitution on the hour mark.

Below you can find Antony’s game in numbers.

58 minutes

1 goal

77% pass success

2 shots on target

67% shot accuracy

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
The Independent

Is FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Arsenal face FC Zurich tonight as they open their Europa League campaign at the Swiss champions.After a one-year absence, Mikel Arteta’s side are back in Europe after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Europa League on their last tournament appearance and this season are in a group with Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday but the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website and mobile app.What is the Arsenal team news?Arsenal are still set to be without Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny while Emile Smith Rowe injured himself warming down at Old Trafford on Sunday.Predicted Arsenal line-upArsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, SakaOddsFC Zurich: 9/1Draw: 21/4Arsenal: 1/3
The Guardian

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make surprise Chelsea debut in Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night and that the former Arsenal captain is “hungry” to play for his new club. The Gabon striker, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February after being stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, is set to wear a protective face mask in the Champions League tie in Croatia after suffering a broken jaw last month.
