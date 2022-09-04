Read full article on original website
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $11.7 Million, This Impeccable Architectural Home in Scottsdale Comes with Priceless Sweeping Views of The Valley Below
The Home in Scottsdale, a noteworthy property offers unprecedented balance between priceless sweeping views of the valley below and unparalleled lot location at 2,000 feet is now available for sale. This home located at 21376 N 110th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & William D Ramseyer (Phone: 602-576-9496) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do In Arizona (Something For Everybody!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The US state of Arizona is known as the valley of the sun and certainly lives up to its name. This desert state is full of sunlight and activities for everyone. The capital of Phoenix is full of adventures to be had inside the city and in the beautiful surrounding landscape.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
fabulousarizona.com
Scottsdale Bachelorette Party at Cake Nightclub
Looking to celebrate the bride-to-be in your life in total luxury? Cake Nightclub is the newest, hottest club in Old Town and is poised to be the top spot for a Scottsdale-based bachelorette party. As the ultimate place to celebrate a Scottsdale bachelorette party, Cake Nightclub goes beyond just fab...
Talking With Tami
Chic Chef Café In Phoenix, Arizona
Another wonderful place I got to experience while on my press trip with Nissan in Phoenix, Arizona was a fabulous restaurant called, Chic Chef Café! This was a very trendy spot owned by Chef Nik Fields. It was an immersive experience for me and the decor was so inviting!
trazeetravel.com
What’s New in Scottsdale This Fall
Head to Scottsdale, Arizona, this fall for a host of new and exciting offerings. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess opens Privado Villas this fall. The residential-style villas are set apart from the main property and feature exclusive amenities. Boulders Scottsdale Resort & Spa completes a bunker renovation and golf course refinement project this fall. The multipart project focuses on updating and resurfacing the greens. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West begins its wellness programs this month. Visitors may take part in guided activities including yoga, tai chi and meditation.
foodgressing.com
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
inbusinessphx.com
San Francisco Investment Firm Acquires First Arizona Property with Purchase in Scottsdale Airpark
San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has acquired Cimmaron Industrial Park in the Scottsdale Airport Industrial submarket of the Phoenix metro area. The deal closed on August 26, 2022, for a purchase price of $27.5 million. The property is currently fully leased.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
fabulousarizona.com
The Cutting Edge of Curated Medical Scottsdale
Curated Medical is one of Scottsdale’s most reliable resources for locals seeking cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. But what sets it apart from other med spas? Here, Curated Medical founder and aesthetic nurse practitioner Dr. Katie Mann, DNP, FNP-C, discusses what a client can expect upon walking through her doors and what makes her approach to aesthetics so unique.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed at $4.75 Million, This Exceptionally Renovated Home in Scottsdale has An Amazing Backyard with A Full Size Olympic Length Lap Pool
The Home in Scottsdale, an estate in the heart of Arcadia that epitomizes next level comfort and immaculate design has recently undergone a complete redesign of the interior space and exterior is now available for sale. This home located at 6115 E Lafayette Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Dinesh Wilso (Phone: 480-603-7653) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second Location
A local Asian restaurant is opening a new location.Emy/Unsplash. For anyone searching for creative Asian fusion offerings, there are a number of exceptional locations spread throughout metro Phoenix. One popular location, which specializes in not only Japanese but Thai and Vietnamese, is set to branch out and open a secondary restaurant in the heart of the valley.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has Opened
Another Mexican taco restaurant has opened.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. If you’re hungry for Mexican food, all you need to do is step outside and walk in any direction. You’ll happen on a Mexican restaurant in a matter of minutes. And while there are plenty of options, there are always new entries into the expansive lineup of the cuisine in greater Phoenix. For those who call Glendale home, there’s a new addition to the world of Mexican restaurants.
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
KTAR.com
Frontier adding nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to 2 Midwest airports
PHOENIX – Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and two new Midwest destinations this fall. The discount carrier said Wednesday it will debut direct flights from Arizona’s largest airport to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International airports on Nov. 5.
