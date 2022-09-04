ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Forever in our thoughts’: Cleveland police officer dies at 38

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have confirmed one of their own has died.

Clayton Ellenberger, a police officer for the city’s fourth district , reportedly died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 38 years old.

“Clayton was an important and vibrant member of the Fourth District since he joined the Division in 2018,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

He was a U.S. Marine and had served in Iraq before coming to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Ellenberger, a graduate of Penn State University, leaves behind a wife and three young daughters, according to his obituary.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Fourth District/Facebook

“Clayton was loved by many and will be missed by all. He forever will be in our thoughts and in the hearts of his little girls,” his obituary says.

A funeral is being held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cuyahoga Valley Church in Broadview Heights, where he lived. He will receive military and police honors. A donation fund has been set up for the Ellenberger family.

Buckeye Fanatic
2d ago

Sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Officer Ellenburger. Sincere condolences and prayers also to your family at Cleveland PD. Rest in peace brother.

