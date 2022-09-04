ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell

Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Sixers#The Eastern Conference#Tyrese
Yardbarker

Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."

The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday

The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Multiple outlets are predicting eight or less wins for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are not predicted to have a winning season. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a potentially very down year. The team is without its quarterback and the team is going to rely on an offense that, even with him, has very little in the way of receivers. The team will likely rely on the running game to keep themselves in games, but without a viable passing attack, they won’t be able to keep pace should their defense has issues.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy