Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
Nicolas Cage welcomes first child with wife Riko Shibata, daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage’s wife Riko Shibata has given birth to a baby girl, the couple’s first child together.The 58-year-old actor and his artist wife, 27, welcomed daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday 7 September in Los Angeles, a rep confirmed to People.“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the rep said. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”The daughter is Shibata’s first child while Cage has two children – Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31 – from previous relationships.The name for their new daughter seems to have changed since Cage announced the news on The Kelly...
Famous birthdays for Sept. 8: Gaten Matarazzo, David Arquette
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- England's King Richard I, "Richard the Lion-Hearted," in 1157. -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 1941 (age 81) -- Musician Ron "Pigpen" McKernan in 1945. -- Writer Ann Beattie in 1947 (age 75) --...
