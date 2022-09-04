Read full article on original website
Liz Abrams
3d ago
just wondering because it don't state,, only said "parent's were outside the home",,did the boys live with parent's or were they visiting the parents, or something other. I just didn't want to assume all resided under same household.
Reply(3)
5
Carmin Rose
2d ago
people with mental illness need more help!! i would never understand why choose suicide. its sad that he choose to end his brothers life and his....🥺🥺🥺
Reply(3)
3
Related
Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County. Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.
Cell Phone Store Assault – Utica Cops Arrest Woman and Teen for Attacking Store Rep
Technology is great when it's working as intended. When it doesn't, it can be extremely frustrating. That seems to be what led up to what Utica cops are calling an assault and subsequent theft from a cell phone store on the 1000 block of Court Street. Officers were called to...
Palmyra-Macedon schools placed on lockout due to nearby investigation
The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m.
Cortland CountyMan Accused of Running Over Teen With UTV
A Cortland County man is being charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly running over a teen with a Utility Terrain Vehicle at a graduation party at the end of June. 32-year-old Michael Townsend of Willet was arrested August 31. Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an address on Holtmart Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital […]
Tests show Madison County prosecutor had fentanyl in his system, investigators say
Nelson, N.Y. — A Madison County prosecutor had fentanyl and other substances in his body in July when ambulance crews were called to treat him and another man for overdosing, investigators said today. A toxicology report shows Bradley Moses had fentanyl, marijuana and alcohol present in his system, the...
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
2 lawyers and judge died during ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case. She just pleaded, case sealed
Syracuse, NY — A former principal of a Syracuse elementary school has fought for eight years to avoid a criminal conviction after lying to a grand jury about ordering a student placed in an illegal time-out room in 2014. Laura Vieira-Suarez’s long battle to clear her name paid off...
WKTV
Landlord-tenant dispute leads to man's arrest in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – What started as an argument between and tenant and landlord left one man under arrest in Utica Sunday afternoon. According to Utica police, a landlord went to his property on the 400 block of South Street to collect rent from a tenant just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When he arrived, he and the tenant started arguing, and another man came out from inside the residence and started threatening the landlord.
Man airlifted to Syracuse after crashing UTV into tree in Upstate NY dies a day later
Montague, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man died a day after crashing a UTV into a tree in Lewis County Sunday, troopers said. Around 4:24 p.m., James M. Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his 2022 Can-Am Maverick Utility Terrain Vehicle east on Worth Road in Montague, according to a news release from State Police.
cnyhomepage.com
Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
flackbroadcasting.com
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
Person shot on South Salina Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was shot Tuesday on the city’s South Side, police said. People reported hearing gunfire at about 8:19 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Salina Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The city’s ShotSpotter system recorded two rounds, according to...
Man found hiding in Syracuse basement after chase had 2 loaded guns, drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who led Syracuse police on a car chase last week had a two loaded handguns and drugs when he was captured, police said in court documents. Jessie L. Murray, 26, has been arrested on various drug, gun and burlgary charges, according to a criminal felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
ESM Girl Scouts renovate Pine Grove Memorial Garden, host rededication this week
East Syracuse Minoa (ESM) Central School District students Natalie Diaz, Ashlynne Schuss and Natalie Myers of Girl Scout Troop 10030 in East Syracuse, part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, collectively spent 150 hours rebuilding a memorial garden at the district’s Pine Grove Middle School for their Girl Scout Silver Award project. They will host a rededication ceremony this Saturday, September 10, at 11 a.m. at the site located at 101 Spartan Way in East Syracuse and invite the community to attend.
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
localsyr.com
Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota
(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 18