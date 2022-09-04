Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Did Deion Sanders just change HBCU football forever?
Deion Sanders has brought a big college atmosphere to Jackson State and HBCU football. But perhaps his largest impact came to light on Sunday. The post Did Deion Sanders just change HBCU football forever? appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Paul Finebaum provides unsolicited advice to LSU's Brian Kelly following Week 1 loss
ESPN host Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning following Week 1 action across the country. Finebaum shared some unsolicited advice to former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for how he can keep the noise down in Baton Rouge after losing to Florida State. “I think there’s...
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football’s Week 2 Coaches Poll Top 25 Released
There was some shuffling in the top five after Week 1 of the college football season.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, shares Ohio State Buckeyes visit photos
Over the weekend, Sierra Canyon High School (California) four-star combo guard Bronny James and his parents took a highly-publicized visit to Ohio State to check out the basketball program and to watch the football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. How well-known was it that Bronny (and ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State 5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola recaps recent visit, recruiting for Buckeyes
Ohio State 2024 five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola recaps recent visit and highlights the prospects he is recruiting for the Buckeyes.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 2
Upsets weren’t plentiful to start the season, but our college football upset picks for Week 2 suggest a storm could be brewing. Until Florida knocked off Utah in The Swamp (one that we picked) on the first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season, we were trending toward exactly zero ranked upsets in Week 1. Of course, other upsets happened, even on Labor Day with Florida State edging out LSU in a wild game as the underdogs. But if this sport has taught us anything over the years, it’s to never trust the calm before the storm.
ESPN
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian says Alabama's Nick Saban 'saved my career'
AUSTIN, Texas -- Steve Sarkisian hasn't forgotten, and he won't forget. There's no way he could, especially not this week with Nick Saban and the No. 1 Crimson Tide coming to town. To most in the college football world, Saban is the guy who has led Alabama to a staggering...
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Comments / 0