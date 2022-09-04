ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

'It's upsetting': Raytown animal shelter asks for help finding 3 stolen dogs

By JuYeon Kim
 3 days ago
Midwest Animal ResQ in Raytown, Missouri, is asking the public for help finding three dogs that were stolen from their shelter Saturday morning.

Two suspects, caught on surveillance video, broke into the building Sept. 3 and took three American Bullies.

“You can’t help but feel like it’s my responsibility in some way because you know they are under my care. I’m the steward of these animals,” said Erin Morse, founding director of the shelter. “Makes me upset just thinking about it.”

Morse is concerned for the dogs’ safety as two of them recently had surgery and need follow-up care. Surveillance footage shows the surgical cones were taken off the dogs.

“These dogs need medical care if they rip their stitches open,” Morse said. “It makes me concerned about their welfare and well-being, it makes me concerned about retaliation for our staff, concerned that it can happen again. You know the brazenness of it is just astounding to me.”

There are no leads thus far, but the Raytown Police Department is helping the shelter identify suspects. Morse says there were three people who were highly interested in these particular dogs leading up to the incident.

And there is reason to believe a white Hummer may have been involved.

Erin Morse

"The people who had come in days prior requesting information about the animals were driving that vehicle. And the folks that broke in were driving that same, similar vehicle," Morse said. "I just hope that they do the right things.”

To help repair the damage of the break-in, donations have started to pour in from the community. Off-duty officers came to help repair the shelter's fence, but the door and door frame will cost the shelter thousands to reconcile.

“We’ve been blown away. We just had someone walk in with a $20 bill to help toward this cause, and every little bit helps,” Morse said.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can head to the shelter’s website .

