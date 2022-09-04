ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

How Auburn is revamping the offensive line

Auburn got off to a solid start with Saturday’s 42-16 win in the season-opening game against Mercer. Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter ran for two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford went for 78 rushing yards. The Tigers pounded the ball against...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal

Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut

Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin believes in 12-team College Football Playoff model

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is on board with Friday’s announcement of the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12. Harsin expressed his approval on Wednesday during a conference call with media from around the Southeastern Conference. “I think people are excited about it,” Harsin told reporters....
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn launches collaborative NIL program with Dyehard Sports

Auburn is rolling out a new way for alums, boosters, and friends to support their favorite Tiger athlete with their partnership with Dyehard Sports. The university announced the collaborative initiative to bring a broad-based name, image, and likeness Wednesday via press release. “This partnership between Auburn Athletics and Dyehard Fan...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1

Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
PINSON, AL
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

The 10 best Tommy Shaw songs with Styx, Damn Yankees and more

Things worked out OK for the former house-band guitarist at Kegler’s Kove, the lounge inside Bama Lanes, a bowling alley in Montgomery, Alabama. After getting called up to the big-leagues with Styx in the mid ’70s, Shaw became a hit-making machine. And not just with prog-rooted Styx and later his melodic-rock band Damn Yankees. Shaw, often teaming with pal Jack Blades, the bassist/singer from Night Ranger, has penned hits and songs on big albums for rock-stars like Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Vince Neil.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
41nbc.com

Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
MACON, GA
