How Auburn is revamping the offensive line
Auburn got off to a solid start with Saturday’s 42-16 win in the season-opening game against Mercer. Tank Bigsby ran for nearly 180 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter ran for two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford went for 78 rushing yards. The Tigers pounded the ball against...
Bryan Harsin: Don’t necessarily expect 50/50 split at quarterback for Auburn
Bryan Harsin made no secret that Auburn will utilize a two-quarterback system again this weekend against San Jose State, but the second-year coach wanted to temper some expectations about how the dynamic with T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford will play out. “Now the expectation is going to be that you’re...
Auburn needs, expects young wide receivers to be ‘much better’ in Week 2
Auburn’s revamped receiving corps relied on familiar faces in the team’s season opener, but head coach Bryan Harsin expects to see more contributions from the group’s newer additions moving forward. In Auburn’s 42-16 win against Mercer in Week 1, wide receivers accounted for nine of the team’s...
Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal
Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
‘He came out of nowhere’: The play that stood out most from Robby Ashford’s Auburn debut
Robby Ashford turned some heads in Auburn’s season opener with his arm and his running prowess. Making his debut for the Tigers after spending two years buried on the depth chart at Oregon, Ashford completed 4-of-7 passes for 100 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries. He showcased his arm strength with a 56-yard bomb on a well-placed deep ball to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the third quarter. Ashford also flashed his mobility with a 49-yard run on the second snap of his career.
Bryan Harsin believes in 12-team College Football Playoff model
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is on board with Friday’s announcement of the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12. Harsin expressed his approval on Wednesday during a conference call with media from around the Southeastern Conference. “I think people are excited about it,” Harsin told reporters....
Auburn launches collaborative NIL program with Dyehard Sports
Auburn is rolling out a new way for alums, boosters, and friends to support their favorite Tiger athlete with their partnership with Dyehard Sports. The university announced the collaborative initiative to bring a broad-based name, image, and likeness Wednesday via press release. “This partnership between Auburn Athletics and Dyehard Fan...
Horns down? Saban’s plan for addressing Alabama players on outlawed gesture
Horns down is the sickest of burns in the Texas athletics universe. The hand gesture, mocking the hook ‘em signal, has only taken off as resistance grew. It comes with risk on the football field. The Big 12 confirmed this summer that a player gesturing horns down could draw...
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn has name evoked during Clemson-Georgia Tech
On the same night Alabama Crimson Tide fans were making Gene Chizik comparisons as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense struggled to score points during the first quarter against Georgia Tech, Chizik’s Auburn football offensive coordinator’s name was evoked during the 2010 National Championship by a national college football pundit.
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1
Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
The 10 best Tommy Shaw songs with Styx, Damn Yankees and more
Things worked out OK for the former house-band guitarist at Kegler’s Kove, the lounge inside Bama Lanes, a bowling alley in Montgomery, Alabama. After getting called up to the big-leagues with Styx in the mid ’70s, Shaw became a hit-making machine. And not just with prog-rooted Styx and later his melodic-rock band Damn Yankees. Shaw, often teaming with pal Jack Blades, the bassist/singer from Night Ranger, has penned hits and songs on big albums for rock-stars like Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Vince Neil.
Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
33 years later: Murder of Georgia woman remains unsolved, officials offer $8,000 reward
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 33 years later, an $8,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the unsolved homicide case of 59-year-old Evelyn Springer of Warner Robins, Georgia. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a person down on March 3, 1987, at 7:04 p.m. Officers found Springer unconscious, suffering from a head injury. […]
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Body found at Elm Street and 5th Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street. Jones says a witness saw the woman...
