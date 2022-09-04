Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today
Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Video: Deion Sanders' Postgame Locker Room Speech Goes Viral
Deion Sanders sure knows how to give a postgame speech. The Jackson State head coach had a player translate his speech after its 59-3 win over Florida A&M on Sunday. "We kicked their butts," Sanders said. "It wasn't even close. We did that. Now, give me my theme music." This...
Todd McShay Reacts To Clemson's Quarterback Situation
Clemson opened the door to a potential quarterback controversy Monday night. Late in their 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech, the Tigers turned to Cade Klubnik for a series. The five-star recruit culminated a 66-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Will Taylor. After the game, ESPN scout Todd McShay noted...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear
Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to stunning Kayshon Boutte LSU rumor
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
The CFP is Expanding? Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says 'Good, I Could Care Less'
The Oklahoma coach typically offers opinions on national topics, but in Venables' case, he's hyper-focused on improving this week against Kent State.
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral
It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
Comments / 0