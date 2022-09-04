Read full article on original website
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Daniel Radcliffe and Accordions Get Big Applause at the ‘Weird’ TIFF Premiere
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opened the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, where hopeful audience members started lining up over two hours before the midnight screening, some in their best Hawaiian print shirts and curly wigs. There were also at least two accordions waiting in line. Weird, which “Weird Al” Yankovic co-wrote with director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley) and produced, stars Daniel Radcliffe as a subversive version of Yankovic, seen in the trailer shirtless, swilling whiskey onstage and entertaining Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) in between accordion riffs. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Swimmers' Review: A Crowdpleasing...
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
What to stream this weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Gutsy'
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The famous karate story continues with Season 5 of Cobra Kai on Netflix, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton star in their new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, and the third season of Central Park begins streaming on Apple TV+ this weekend. Peyton Manning will also return to the...
Cher makes inopportune blunder in tribute post to Queen Elizabeth II
Cher fans are reacting to the singer’s confusing blunder about the Queen, who has died, aged 96.Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 (September). The news prompted widespread tributes from her family, world leaders and stars of film, TV and music.Celebrities including Daniel Craig and Elton John sent touching messages in the wake of the news, as did Cher – however, the “Believe” singer’s fans couldn’t help but notice her post included something of an error.Cher, recalling the time she met the Queen in 1988, and again in 2001, wrote on Twitter: ‘I Was In Long...
Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Dave Stewart, Hugh Grant
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- The Cardinal-duc de Richelieu, French statesman/Roman Catholic cardinal, in 1585. -- British Capt. William Bligh, of the HMS Bounty, in 1754. -- Russian author Leo Tolstoy in 1828. -- Baseball Hall of Fame member...
These are the best quotes from Queen Elizabeth II
Throughout her decades-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II imparted many words of wisdom and advice, often with grace and a sharp sense of humour.Her Majesty, who died on Thursday 8 September 2022 at the age of 96, was the longest-serving British monarch ever. She broke the record set by her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria, who was on the throne for almost 64 years.Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years of service since she first acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952. As we reflect on Her Majesty’s life, we’ve...
