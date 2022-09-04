Throughout her decades-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II imparted many words of wisdom and advice, often with grace and a sharp sense of humour.Her Majesty, who died on Thursday 8 September 2022 at the age of 96, was the longest-serving British monarch ever. She broke the record set by her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria, who was on the throne for almost 64 years.Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years of service since she first acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952. As we reflect on Her Majesty’s life, we’ve...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 27 MINUTES AGO