Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
Five Chiefs who could make Kansas City unstoppable in 2022
The Kansas City Chiefs should once again be a Super Bowl contender this season, but if these five players step up they could be almost unstoppable. Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is finally over. The Kansas City Chiefs play a regular season football game this week. This is the last Monday of the NFL offseason. Next week we will finally make the transition from speculation about what will happen to reflection on what has happened. While I can’t wait for that switch over, I’ve got one last piece of prognostication for Chiefs Kingdom before the regular season kicks off.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
KC Chiefs work out former Cardinals safety (before playing them)
The Kansas City Chiefs have worked out former Arizona Cardinals safety James Wiggins just one week before playing them in Week 1. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to work out players at various positions heading into the season, mostly in order to keep their hypothetical Rolodex updated in case of emergency. When it comes to Monday’s visit with safety James Wiggins, it could be something a bit more than that.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Will O-line struggle, prevent Super Bowl bid?
On paper, yes, the 49ers’ weakness appears to be along the offensive line. This much is certain: The interior of their offensive line is the most uncertain spot of the team. Will the offensive line end up as the team’s downfall in the upcoming season? That is certainly a concern of 49ers fans -- and, potentially, for good reason.
NBC Sports
Emmanuel Sanders announces his retirement
Shortly after the 2021 season came to an end, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said that he might retire rather than play a 13th season in NFL. That decision has been made. Sanders remained unsigned throughout the offseason and announced on Wednesday that he is hanging up his cleats. Sanders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NBC Sports
Eagles great Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys
This is going to look weird. Eagles great Jason Peters is extending his career and is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Monday morning. Peters will begin his time in Dallas on the practice squad. The Cowboys found themselves in need of a left tackle after Tyron...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin cites “clerical error” for Mason Rudolph being ahead of Kenny Pickett on Monday depth chart
On Monday, the Steelers issued a depth chart that showed Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback. That wasn’t much of a surprise. The next name at quarterback was. The chart showed Mason Rudolph as No. 2, ahead of rookie Kenny Pickett. After a full day of chatter and scrutiny...
NBC Sports
Addition of “probably” makes Lamar Jackson’s deadline meaningless
Deadlines drive action. Anyone who pays attention to the NFL knows that. But when deadlines aren’t real, they don’t do the trick. And artificial deadlines work only if both sides treat them as real. For the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, there seems to be no real deadline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Simms predicts 49ers will lose to Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch
Chris Simms believes the 49ers have what it takes to make it to Super Bowl LVII. About a week after claiming the 49ers have "the best roster" in the NFL excluding quarterbacks, the NBC Sports NFL analyst continued to his express his belief in the team heading into the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Lance understands not being named one of 49ers' six captains
Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the 49ers team captains for the 2022 season, and for the first time in several years, the list does not include the club’s quarterback. The captains were determined solely by player votes and the head coach decided to go with the top six. Quarterback Trey Lance received the seventh highest amount of votes and Deebo Samuel received the eighth most.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: We’re still talking contract, but talks will probably cut off after this week
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he and the team still have time to work out a long-term contract extension. But not a lot of time. Jackson said today that the sides are still talking about a new contract, but by the end of the week his focus will be on Sunday’s game against the Jets, and beyond that he plans to focus solely on football and not talk contract during the season.
NBC Sports
Jason Kelce: Expectations are f—ing nothing
Center Jason Kelce has been one of the Eagles’ heart-and-soul players for years, perhaps best illustrated by his legendary speech at Philadelphia’s championship parade after winning Super Bowl LII. But on Wednesday, he once again delivered a strong message to his team — though this time it was...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why Lance wasn't one of 49ers' six captains
During his shift to QB1 over the offseason, second-year quarterback Trey Lance has been constantly praised for the leadership he showed both on and off the field. When coach Kyle Shanahan announced the team captains on Wednesday and Lance wasn’t one of the six players named, the 22-year-old QB was very understanding.
NBC Sports
Reagor reacts to being teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota
It’s not lost on anyone that the Eagles didn’t just trade Jalen Reagor … they traded him to the team that once celebrated the Eagles’ swing-and-miss. Because back in 2020 when the Eagles used the 21st overall pick to draft Reagor, the Vikings draft room celebrated and then took Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall.
NBC Sports
Vikings release T.Y. McGill off injured reserve
Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill wasn’t able to capitalize on a hot start to the preseason with the Vikings, but an ankle injury halted his chances of making the team. McGill missed the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve while the team cut their roster to 53 players last week. That ended his chances of playing for the Vikings this season, but McGill will have an opportunity to play elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl
In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
Comments / 0