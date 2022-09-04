The Kansas City Chiefs should once again be a Super Bowl contender this season, but if these five players step up they could be almost unstoppable. Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is finally over. The Kansas City Chiefs play a regular season football game this week. This is the last Monday of the NFL offseason. Next week we will finally make the transition from speculation about what will happen to reflection on what has happened. While I can’t wait for that switch over, I’ve got one last piece of prognostication for Chiefs Kingdom before the regular season kicks off.

