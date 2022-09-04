ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 unanswered questions I have after South Carolina football toppled Georgia State

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
The reactions to South Carolina football's 35-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday have been mixed.

Starting the season on a victory in front of a sold-out Williams-Brice Stadium is always a positive — and the new light show is, in fact, a show. However, the Gamecocks have issues to sort out before beginning SEC play at Arkansas on Saturday.

From a breakout star on special teams to the offensive line woes, here are the biggest questions from South Carolina's season opener.

Is Mitch Jeter the next Parker White?

The battle for South Carolina's starting placekicker dragged into game week, but Mitch Jeter stepped onto the field Saturday like a seasoned veteran.

In his first start, Jeter made both of his field goals and history as the first South Carolina player to make two field goals longer than 50 yards (53 and 51 yards) in a game. The 53-yard field goal tied for the seventh longest in program history.

It was hard to imagine anyone living up to Parker White's accomplishments after the former placekicker's five years as the starter. White holds the program record for career points with 368 and missed just one kick in the 2021 season.

Based on last night though, Jeter could be even better. White's career long was 54 yards, and he hit that as a sixth-year senior in 2021. White also went 0-for-2 on field goals in his first career start, so Jeter already has set a higher bar — he even gained a first down on a fake field goal.

On PATs, White was perfect last season, and Jeter made his only attempt.

Is it possible to fix the offensive line?

That might be the most pressing question for the Gamecocks this season.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler made nearly all of his big plays scrambling outside the pocket, and the Gamecocks were held to just 79 rushing yards on 32 attempts for an average of just 2.5 yards per carry. Rattler, in his first start after transferring from Oklahoma, was also sacked three times for a loss of 24 yards.

And that's against Georgia State, a Group of Five program with defensive linemen much smaller than USC will face against a typical SEC front.

All five of last night's starters played significant snaps in 2021, and coaches and players spoke highly of the veteran unit during preseason camp. However, that experience didn't correlate to much improvement — last year's O-line gave up 31 sacks and the team averaged 3.8 yards per rush attempt.

USC coach Shane Beamer confirmed postgame the scheme isn't anything new compared to last season, which raises a question: is the line just ... not very good? If that's the case, it's bad news for a team that hopes to make noise in the SEC East this season.

Which injury poses the biggest problem?

Some old injuries lingered and new ones had an immediate impact in the season opener.

Offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols and defensive back Darius Rush came off the field with minor injuries, and Beamer said postgame both were fine and could have returned. Nichols in particular raises a small concern, because an already-struggling offensive line can't afford to lose a key starter this early.

The biggest unknown is safety R.J. Roderick, who exited in the first drive with an arm injury. Beamer said Roderick's status is yet to be determined, but last night made it clear that freshman Nick Emmanwori can handle the load just fine until the senior can return. Emmanwori's first tackle of his college career was a fourth-down stop just two plays after he entered the game.

Marshawn Lloyd, who finished with two touchdowns, was a rock for the Gamecocks' run game, but having Wake Forest transfer Christian Beal-Smith would have been a big help. Beamer said Beal-Smith, who is recovering from a foot/ankle injury, was possible to play last Thursday, but he ultimately didn't dress for the Georgia State game.

If Beal-Smith isn't good to go for Arkansas on Saturday, a slight concern could become a major problem for the offense.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6.

