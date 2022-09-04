ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says White House is ‘determined’ to create Russian oil price cap

The White House said it is “determined” to implement a global price cap on Russian oil as finance ministers from the G7 industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose such a cap. The effort is a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
PBS NewsHour

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev buried in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mikhail Gorbachev
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Obama official portraits - live: Barack jokes about tan suit and Michelle jabs Trump at painting unveiling

It has been more than five years since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama departed 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.On Wednesday though, they returned, as President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, revived the beloved Washington tradition of the unveiling of official White House portraits that has for decades managed to transcend partisan politics — after an awkward and anomalous gap in the Trump years.The day marks the first return visit to the White House for Ms Obama since leaving in 2017, but the second by Mr Obama, who earlier this year attended a ceremony to mark 12...
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Iran#Americans#The State Department#Kremlin#Russian
PBS NewsHour

G7 pledges to impose a price cap on Russia oil

BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Biden announces $1 billion in federal economic grants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The 21 were...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
PBS NewsHour

Trump should not run for president in 2024, majority of Americans say

As former President Donald Trump considers launching another bid for the White House, more than six in 10 Americans do not want him to run in 2024, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. And while Trump’s possession of more than 10,000 government documents at his Florida home seems not to have changed the minds of his steady supporters, a plurality of Americans think he has done something illegal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Pentagon says Russia has asked North Korea for weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. Watch the full briefing in the player above. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder,...
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

Russian shelling damages clinic in southern Ukraine port city, burns restaurant in Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city’s mayor said Sunday. Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks in the conflict. On Saturday, a child was killed and five people were injured in rocket attacks in the region, governor Vitaliy Kim said. Mykolaiv city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych did not specify whether there were any injuries in the overnight attack, which he said also damaged some residences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy