Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv settlements retaken, Zelenskiy says; Belarus starts military drills near Polish border – live
Eastern town of Balakliia ‘encircled’ by Ukrainian forces; Belarus exercises will practice ‘liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy’ says defence ministry
WATCH: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says White House is ‘determined’ to create Russian oil price cap
The White House said it is “determined” to implement a global price cap on Russian oil as finance ministers from the G7 industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose such a cap. The effort is a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev buried in Moscow
MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Obama official portraits - live: Barack jokes about tan suit and Michelle jabs Trump at painting unveiling
It has been more than five years since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama departed 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.On Wednesday though, they returned, as President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, revived the beloved Washington tradition of the unveiling of official White House portraits that has for decades managed to transcend partisan politics — after an awkward and anomalous gap in the Trump years.The day marks the first return visit to the White House for Ms Obama since leaving in 2017, but the second by Mr Obama, who earlier this year attended a ceremony to mark 12...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller
Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of...
WATCH: U.N. agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.
G7 pledges to impose a price cap on Russia oil
BERLIN (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday pledged to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil in a bid to limit the Kremlin’s revenues and ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also curtailing the war’s impact on energy prices and inflation.
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is still pushing for an Iran nuclear deal despite setbacks
The State Department says the U.S. will continue to push for an Iran deal despite recent setbacks in negotiations. Watch the briefing in the player above. “There is really only one ultimate end goal of this deal,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “That is to ensure...
WATCH: Biden announces $1 billion in federal economic grants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The 21 were...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. looks forward to working with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss
The U.S. State Department congratulated the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, saying it looks forward to continuing its close cooperation “on a range of important priorities, including continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Truss,...
Trump should not run for president in 2024, majority of Americans say
As former President Donald Trump considers launching another bid for the White House, more than six in 10 Americans do not want him to run in 2024, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. And while Trump’s possession of more than 10,000 government documents at his Florida home seems not to have changed the minds of his steady supporters, a plurality of Americans think he has done something illegal.
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine — Europe’s largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility’s operator and the U.N. atomic watchdog said. The International Atomic Energy Agency said...
WATCH: Pentagon says Russia has asked North Korea for weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. Watch the full briefing in the player above. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder,...
Russian shelling damages clinic in southern Ukraine port city, burns restaurant in Kharkiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city’s mayor said Sunday. Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks in the conflict. On Saturday, a child was killed and five people were injured in rocket attacks in the region, governor Vitaliy Kim said. Mykolaiv city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych did not specify whether there were any injuries in the overnight attack, which he said also damaged some residences.
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
