BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several events planned for people looking to take advantage of being off of work for the Labor Day Holiday. The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is taking place for the 87th year in Morgan City. The festival had been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s free event got underway on Thursday and wraps up on Labor Day.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO