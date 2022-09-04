ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
JENNINGS, LA
WAFB.com

Several events planned for Labor Day holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several events planned for people looking to take advantage of being off of work for the Labor Day Holiday. The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is taking place for the 87th year in Morgan City. The festival had been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s free event got underway on Thursday and wraps up on Labor Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Making a difference for Childhood Hunger Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month. According to Feeding America, more than 640,000 people in Louisiana face hunger. Of them, more than 236,000 are children. Wednesday, Sept. 7 is also Childhood Hunger Awareness Day in Livingston Parish. The local nonprofit, Mighty Moms, is going around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#The Jam#Cajun Music#Jams#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry
WAFB.com

Louisiana Workforce Commission offices closed for Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is joining other offices across the Baton Rouge area in closing for Labor Day Monday. The agency said people can still make a call to the unemployment call center. However, Monday is also a banking holiday. That means payments may be...
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history

Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
BROUSSARD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cenlanow.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
WAFB.com

New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

Head of La. state board faces drug charges in connection with chase/crash on I-12 The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12. LSU and SU fans prepare for a competitive weekend.
ANGOLA, LA
theadvocate.com

'Internet drain' blamed for parish-wide LUS Fiber outages Monday

"Internet drain" caused Lafayette Utilities System Fiber customers across Lafayette Parish to lose service Monday, some for hours. LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche confirmed Tuesday that many fiber customers lost service on Labor Day, but he said 95% were back up quickly. In some cases, he said, workers had to...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy