KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
WAFB.com
Several events planned for Labor Day holiday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several events planned for people looking to take advantage of being off of work for the Labor Day Holiday. The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is taking place for the 87th year in Morgan City. The festival had been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s free event got underway on Thursday and wraps up on Labor Day.
Making a difference for Childhood Hunger Awareness Month
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month. According to Feeding America, more than 640,000 people in Louisiana face hunger. Of them, more than 236,000 are children. Wednesday, Sept. 7 is also Childhood Hunger Awareness Day in Livingston Parish. The local nonprofit, Mighty Moms, is going around...
Asian Market Announces Expansion to a New, Bigger Location
It has been announced that the Asian Market is expanding to a new and bigger location right by the mall.
Largest Home Currently for Sale in Lafayette: 10,000+ Sq. Ft.
The largest home currently listed in Zillow is located on the Vermilion River. With 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, it clocks in at over 10,000 square feet.
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
WAFB.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission offices closed for Labor Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is joining other offices across the Baton Rouge area in closing for Labor Day Monday. The agency said people can still make a call to the unemployment call center. However, Monday is also a banking holiday. That means payments may be...
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
kadn.com
Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history
Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
WAFB.com
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
Head of La. state board faces drug charges in connection with chase/crash on I-12 The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12. LSU and SU fans prepare for a competitive weekend.
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
St. Francis Diner in New Iberia to temporarily close due to lack of items
An Acadiana soup kitchen has been forced to temporarily close for a week
theadvocate.com
'Internet drain' blamed for parish-wide LUS Fiber outages Monday
"Internet drain" caused Lafayette Utilities System Fiber customers across Lafayette Parish to lose service Monday, some for hours. LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche confirmed Tuesday that many fiber customers lost service on Labor Day, but he said 95% were back up quickly. In some cases, he said, workers had to...
