Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

5-4-8-0, FB: 3

(five, four, eight, zero; FB: three)

