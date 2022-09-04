ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Terry Scott
2d ago

parents need to be involved in life of the children and not sitting around letting them do whatever they want to do

WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Police investigating after 1 wounded in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department says at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street due to a report of shots being fired. The report said at least one person had been shot.
NEW BERN, NC
Jacksonville, NC
wcti12.com

Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders

BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
WRAL News

Four people shot in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend

Goldsboro, N.C. — Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to Sunday, including three men who were shot outside of a sports bar. Goldsboro police told WRAL News that officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 Ash St.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC

