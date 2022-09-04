Read full article on original website
Terry Scott
2d ago
parents need to be involved in life of the children and not sitting around letting them do whatever they want to do
Reply(3)
4
Related
WITN
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
WITN
Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
WITN
Jacksonville’s Northside High School students returned to class following fatal stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students at a high school in Jacksonville returned to class Tuesday following a stabbing that killed one of their classmates. Classes at Northside High School were canceled Friday after a stabbing Thursday morning, which also injured one other student. Jacksonville police are investigating the crime and...
WITN
Police investigating after 1 wounded in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department says at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street due to a report of shots being fired. The report said at least one person had been shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
WITN
New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
WITN
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
WITN
Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
WRAL
Goldsboro community concerned after four people shot during Labor Day weekend
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Goldsboro community concerned after four people shot during Labor Day weekend. Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to...
2 robbed at gunpoint on ECU campus; 1 teen in custody
One of the teens pulled a gun and demanded items. Another teen had a gun in his waistband.
Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four people shot in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend
Goldsboro, N.C. — Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to Sunday, including three men who were shot outside of a sports bar. Goldsboro police told WRAL News that officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 Ash St.
West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
Family seeks justice, answers after Apex man fatally stabbed on Atlantic Beach fishing trip
Apex resident Randy Miller died after being stabbed on an annual Atlantic Beach fishing trip. Stunned family and friends hope surveillance footage and tips from locals will help crack the case and bring his killers to justice.
WITN
Onslow County residents address safety concerns at board of education meeting following fatal stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the community gathered for the Onslow County Board of Education meeting for a chance to address the fatal stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville. People are worried about what the future holds in regard to school safety. During the regularly scheduled public meeting board...
Man accused of holding gun to person’s head, firing at officers was shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said the incident began around 11:32 a.m. on […]
Apex man stabbed to death at Atlantic Beach: police
Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.
WITN
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
Comments / 10