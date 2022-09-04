Read full article on original website
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Birthday celebration
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a big birthday celebration. A surprise birthday celebration at the Bayview last Friday for Georgie Hamel whose actual birthday was Tuesday!. Friends and family gathered to honor her for a long life. She goes to the Y everyday and has been...
13 WHAM
Clothesline Festival returns next weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The 66st annual M&T Bank Clothesline Festival is back. The event, which features artists from across the country, runs Sept. 10-11 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave. The museum will be open. Entertainment, food, and free family art activities are also offered. Tickets are...
13 WHAM
Fringe Festival readies for Rochester return
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester is getting ready for the Fringe Festival. Crews are busy installing the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent downtown at East Main and Gibbs streets. The tent is returning after a two-year hiatus and will house a number of fun events during the upcoming festival. 13WHAM will preview...
13 WHAM
Boat gets stuck in Erie Canal near Genesee River crossing
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of boaters needed help help after getting stuck Wednesday morning on the Erie Canal near the Genesee River crossing. According to the New York State Canal Corporation, the boat entered the canal in Lockport and planned to go east of Rochester despite being warned the boat was taller than the water levels it would encounter near Genesee Valley Park.
13 WHAM
Free kicks for kids through community service workshop in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Building brighter futures, by helping neighbors in need. Save Rochester, a local community outreach organization, hosted a workshop for a dozen at-risk children in Rochester. Over the past week, each student involved worked 20 hours of community service, raising money for food that's delivered to families...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: supporting children battling cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on supporting children battling cancer. Sunnking recently gifted Camp Good Days nearly 13,000 dollars after it's annual electronic recycling drive. More than 350 businesses between Buffalo and Rochester helped raise money to support children and families battling cancer all year round and...
13 WHAM
Annual Labor Day parade takes place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The annual Rochester Labor Day Parade took place Monday morning, to celebrate the hard work of millions of employees across the nation. This year's parade theme is "Organize and Rise," which commemorates the move to organize millions of new workers into unions. This year's parade started...
13 WHAM
Is it November already?
An area of low pressure along a stationary front continues to feed a moist, Northeast flow across Western New York today. This type of weather setup is more typical in November around here but sometimes weather knows no calendar. As a result of the low stratus cloud deck, the thermometers...
13 WHAM
Take heart, Rochester: The sun will come out tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Pardon the movie reference on this one, but it's been days since we've had full bright sunshine over Western New York. Seeing the sunshine again Thursday in WNY may make you want to dance like Annie in that self-titled musical. For the last four days, Western...
13 WHAM
Dog rescue program in Rochester hosts shoe fundraiser for developing countries
Rochester, N.Y. — A local puppy rescue group is holding a shoe fundraiser to help families across the world. Puppy Mill Rescue Team, a nonprofit based in Rochester, is collecting gently-worn shoes, which will be donated to families in developing countries to help them start their own businesses selling shoes. The team delivers the sneakers through Funds2Orgs.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Sharing the sunshine
Penfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Penfield's Wickham Farms and their efforts to spread the sunshine by sharing their sunflowers. Workers spending time to create over 150 bouquets to send to patients at the Golisano Children's Hospital. "The sunflowers bring a lot of joy to a lot...
13 WHAM
School's back in session: Thousands return to class Tuesday
Gates, N.Y. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer - and the start of school. Tuesday, thousands of local students returned to their classrooms. In Monroe County, Brighton, Brockport, East Rochester, Gates Chili, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Kendall, Rush-Henrietta, and Webster reopened. Avon, Elba, Gananda, Geneseo, Geneva, Livonia, Lyndonville, Manchester-Shortsville, Mt. Morris, Naples, North Rose-Wolcott, Palmyra-Macedon, Pembroke, Penn Yan, Perry, Victor, Warsaw, and Wayne reopened in surrounding counties.
13 WHAM
'The best dog': Community says goodbye to bomb-sniffing dog
Wayne County, N.Y. — It rained Wednesday, but they still came. They came to pay tribute to a dog named "Earl." People lined the streets of Palmyra for a send-off to him. He's a war hero, having served two tours of duty as a bomb-sniffing dog in Afghanistan alongside Brad O'Keefe.
13 WHAM
'Had we known': Event raises awareness of depression, suicide among veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — Veterans often fight a silent battle after returning from war. For some, it ends in tragedy. New awareness is focused on American servicemembers to help them before it's too late. According to Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans die every day from suicide - far surpassing the number...
13 WHAM
Man stops workplace hostage situation, honored at RPD promotional ceremony
Rochester, N.Y. — A proud moment for the Rochester Police Department. A promotional ceremony was held Tuesday to honor not only RPD staff but a member of the community as well. During the ceremony a Rochester man was recognized for his bravery and heroic actions earlier this summer. Thomas...
13 WHAM
Rochester business owners blame trash, human waste on homeless shelter's closing
Rochester, N.Y. — Ross Thibault spends his mornings cleaning up the trash lining the front of the business he manages. "I still have the tents and the people living out here. There’s more tents during the weekends than there is during the week. There’s usually 8-10 tents out there," he said, pointing along Ormond Street.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
13 WHAM
RCSD says it's ready to welcome back students
Rochester, N.Y. — Sara Abrams spent Tuesday picking out clothes for her son's first day of third grade. She stacked his khaki pants and blue polo on top of his dresser, all ready for Wednesday's big day at Rochester City School District's School 23 on Barrington Street. 13WHAM first...
13 WHAM
UR faces potential strike from skilled trades staff
Rochester, N.Y. — A potential strike now looms over the University of Rochester and its facilities. The union representing about 320 skilled-trade workers held a ratification vote Tuesday on new contract terms, which did not pass. Plumbers, electricians and building mechanics at UR facilities, including hospitals, are among those...
13 WHAM
Sunshine slowly returns over upcoming days
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After seeing the clouds remain stubborn over recent days, finally the end is in sight. Some areas have seen some sunshine return already today. But more areas will get into some sunshine over the next couple days. Today will feature quite a few clouds for a...
