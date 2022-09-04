ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 1PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 1PM” game were:

1-8-5-4

(one, eight, five, four)

