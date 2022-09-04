CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-2-9
(seven, two, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
0-8-4
(zero, eight, four)
Daily 4
0-0-7-5
(zero, zero, seven, five)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:43.58
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 43.58)
Fantasy 5
13-21-24-27-37
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000
