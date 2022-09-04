ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

2-7-2, FB: 3

(two, seven, two; FB: three)

