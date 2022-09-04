Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
Special Olympics Wyoming State Equestrian Show on Friday
Special Olympics Wyoming will host the annual State Equestrian Show on Friday, September 9 from 9:45 am till 12:30 pm at Reach 4A Star Riding Academy in Casper. Events include: Barrel Racing, English Equitation, Equestrian Dressage, Equestrian Showmanship, Figure 8 Stake Race, Horsemanship, In Hand Trail, Pole Bending, Stock Seat Equitation, Team Relay - 2 Person (Unified or Traditional), Western Riding, and Working Trails.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
Why Did The Wyoming Food Truck Cross The Country? To Win A Wing Championship!
If you remember, last year, the Double Dub's food truck crew made their way to Buffalo, New York in pursuit of chicken wings and glory. Well, they came back with some championship hardware from the National Buffalo Wing Festival. They came in first in the Xtra Hot competition and third in the Creative Spicy category. They also won the Spirit Award.
Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday
The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
oilcity.news
Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
Kelly Walsh Places 1st at Gillette Volleyball Tournament
Kelly Walsh has started out the 2022 season at 11-0 with 5 wins in the season-opening tournament in Cheyenne and 5 more in the Gillette tournament over the weekend. KW made it to the gold bracket in the Gillette tournament with straight-set wins over Rapid City Central and Douglas. In gold bracket play on Saturday, the Trojans defeated Rapid City Christian 25-9 and 25-23, then beat Scottsbluff, Nebraska 25-15 and 25-15, then defeated cross-town rival Natrona for the tournament championship 25-13 and 25-17. So far KW has lost just one set in 11 matches.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
oilcity.news
Ford Wyoming Center to host ‘Extreme Bullfighting’ plus mutton busting for kids ahead of Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ford Wyoming Center will host an “Extreme Bullfighting” event starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will feature American-style bullfighting, according to an announcement from the Ford Wyoming Center. “This is American Bull Fighting, no swords or capes, just man against...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UW Football turns their focus to Northern Colorado ahead of Saturday’s matchup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl took to the podium on Monday following a close victory over Tulsa that ended 40-37. After that win, he said players get about 24 hours to enjoy the win before it’s time to focus on what’s ahead.
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
Wyoming QB lands MW Offensive Player of the Week honors
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Cowboy junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was selectes as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in leading Wyoming to a 40-37 double-overtime home win over Tulsa last Saturday. With the Cowboys trailing by 10 points, 24-34, with 14:54...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes Dr. Natalie Howard
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Natalie Howard, OBGYN to their team. Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized, compassionate and comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological healthcare to women of all ages, and is conveniently located in downtown Cheyenne at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400. Dr. Howard brings a wealth...
capcity.news
Cheyenne broke high temperature record for Sept. 6 by 4 degrees Tuesday, weather station says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The hot temperatures Tuesday in Cheyenne didn’t just break the city’s high-degree mark for the day — it smashed it. The National Weather Service station in Cheyenne reported that Wyoming’s capital city recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees Tuesday, breaking an all-time record for Sept. 6 of 91 degrees last set in 2020.
Climate damage from oil leases on US land gets second look
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has reached a legal settlement that requires officials to re-examine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration. The settlement with environmental groups involves public lands in Montana and North Dakota totaling 91 square miles. Similar deals were reached in recent weeks for prior lease sales covering thousands of square miles public lands in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Environmentalists want the Biden administration to curb drilling after climate damages and other future pollution are considered. But the agreements don’t cancel any leases or prevent companies from developing them.
oilcity.news
Full Harvest Moon to appear over Wyoming skies early Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The next full moon of the year is the Harvest Moon. The Moon will officially be full at 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Mountain Time, according to NASA. The Harvest Moon will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, NASA said. In Casper, the best chance to see the Moon while it appears full may be Saturday night, as the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting cloudy conditions on Thursday and Friday night in the area.
