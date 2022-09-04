Kelly Walsh has started out the 2022 season at 11-0 with 5 wins in the season-opening tournament in Cheyenne and 5 more in the Gillette tournament over the weekend. KW made it to the gold bracket in the Gillette tournament with straight-set wins over Rapid City Central and Douglas. In gold bracket play on Saturday, the Trojans defeated Rapid City Christian 25-9 and 25-23, then beat Scottsbluff, Nebraska 25-15 and 25-15, then defeated cross-town rival Natrona for the tournament championship 25-13 and 25-17. So far KW has lost just one set in 11 matches.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO