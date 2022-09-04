Read full article on original website
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Omaha metro restaurants to support during Black Restaurant Week
This week, you have a chance to visit a restaurant you've never tried. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture
The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
fox42kptm.com
Time to crack open a cold one for National Beer Lover's Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 7 is National Beer Lover's Day, and the day celebrates not only the drink but also the makers, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Beer and the process of making it predate known history, and the drink keeps evolving with new processes of making it, new flavors, ETC.
fox42kptm.com
Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
KETV.com
Dave Matthews Band announces performance in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Dave Matthews Band is coming to Omaha this November. The Grammy Award-winning band will be performing at the CHI Health Center on Nov. 12 as part of its North American tour. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Dave Matthews Band has...
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
UNO promoting money saving 'Open Nebraska' plan for students
Just over a year into Joanne Li being named Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, UNO is upping its push of a University wide operation aimed at saving students millions of dollars. According to the university, books obtained on-line in the “Open Nebraska” program saved students $6 million...
Omaha restaurant holds 'Princess and Superheros' themed breakfast on Sunday
The family-themed breakfast joint named OVER EASY spent the Sunday before Labor Day treating Omaha kids to some sweet and savory breakfast items themed after both superheroes and princesses.
The Nebraska City News Press
Quilts and thread crafts to be displayed at 2022 Heritage Needlework Guild’s Quilt and Needlework Show during AppleJack Festival
Be a part of the celebration of two lifetimes of quilting and needlework during the Heritage Needlework Guild’s Quilt and Needlework Show Sept. 16, 17 and 18 held in conjunction with the 2022 AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City. Amid the scores of quilts and needlework on display during this...
fox42kptm.com
Thursday Night Lights preview: Elkhorn at Gross Catholic
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week three of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week's matchup features two undefeated teams with big expectations as the Elkhorn Antlers visit the Gross Catholic Cougars. Gross has gotten off to a fast start this season...
fox42kptm.com
Some families opted to stay in town to save money this Labor Day weekend
(Omaha,Neb.) — Labor Day get-aways were on the rise this year according to travel experts. Flights and road trips returned to pre-pandemic levels. Millions of Americans hit the road or caught a flight this holiday weekend, but not everybody decided to take a vacation. Some opted instead to stay...
WOWT
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
fox42kptm.com
Hey, you wanna take a shelfie for National Read a Book Day?
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 6 is National Read a Book Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day encourages everyone to pick up a book and get to reading. Reading can have multiple benefits like improving memory and concentration, and can also reduce stress. Studies have shown that older adults...
WOWT
City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
'It just keeps growing': Afro Fest held at Stinson Park on Saturday
Stinson Park celebrated all things African on Saturday for this year's Afro Fest. This included food, dancing and apparel to buy.
Afro Fest Omaha is bringing music, food and fun to Stinson Park this weekend
KMTV is proud to sponsor Afro Fest Omaha and Alyssa was there on Friday check it out and preview the event.
iheart.com
No Change In Omaha Area Weather Pattern
As we get into a shortened work week, the weather is pretty nice, but the forces of high pressure are causing the dry weather pattern and drought to continue in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. "It's just this big dome of high pressure, and that basically just means there's a big...
klkntv.com
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
