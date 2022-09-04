ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

worldlandscapearchitect.com

Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture

The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Time to crack open a cold one for National Beer Lover's Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 7 is National Beer Lover's Day, and the day celebrates not only the drink but also the makers, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Beer and the process of making it predate known history, and the drink keeps evolving with new processes of making it, new flavors, ETC.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha

OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UNO promoting money saving 'Open Nebraska' plan for students

Just over a year into Joanne Li being named Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, UNO is upping its push of a University wide operation aimed at saving students millions of dollars. According to the university, books obtained on-line in the “Open Nebraska” program saved students $6 million...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Thursday Night Lights preview: Elkhorn at Gross Catholic

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week three of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week's matchup features two undefeated teams with big expectations as the Elkhorn Antlers visit the Gross Catholic Cougars. Gross has gotten off to a fast start this season...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Some families opted to stay in town to save money this Labor Day weekend

(Omaha,Neb.) — Labor Day get-aways were on the rise this year according to travel experts. Flights and road trips returned to pre-pandemic levels. Millions of Americans hit the road or caught a flight this holiday weekend, but not everybody decided to take a vacation. Some opted instead to stay...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Hey, you wanna take a shelfie for National Read a Book Day?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 6 is National Read a Book Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day encourages everyone to pick up a book and get to reading. Reading can have multiple benefits like improving memory and concentration, and can also reduce stress. Studies have shown that older adults...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

No Change In Omaha Area Weather Pattern

As we get into a shortened work week, the weather is pretty nice, but the forces of high pressure are causing the dry weather pattern and drought to continue in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. "It's just this big dome of high pressure, and that basically just means there's a big...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
MALCOLM, NE

