Greenville, NC

2 robbed at gunpoint on ECU campus; 1 teen in custody

By Jason O. Boyd
CBS 17
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University police are investigating a robbery that involved a group of teens, officials said on Sunday. One of the suspects was in custody.

Police said they were notified by phone of a robbery that happened Saturday on campus around 2:22 a.m. in the area of West End Dining near the Bloxton House.

Officials said they received the call just after 10:30 a.m. The victims had already left the campus and were calling from a different city.

The victims, one of them an ECU student, told police the two people were followed by a group of juveniles around ages 16-17. One of the teens pulled a gun and demanded items. Another teen had a gun in his waistband.

Police said the victim described one of the juveniles as a dark skin Black male with short brown dreads wearing a green hoodie and Yeezy shoes. The second teen was described as a multi-race male with curly hair in a ponytail, wearing a red jacket-style hoodie with black writing on the front. He had a gun with a laser.

ECU police said one suspect has been identified and charges were forthcoming. It was not clear which of the suspects described was in custody.

The investigation was ongoing on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECU Police at 252-328-6787. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

Police ask that people remain aware of their surroundings at all times and to report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

CBS 17

CBS 17

