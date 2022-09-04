Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Former SFPD officer’s plea agreement; Noem defends use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. One man...
KELOLAND TV
July arson at apartment building ruled a homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say an arson case from July is now being ruled a homicide, making it the city’s first homicide of the year. The fire was started on July 17, at an apartment building in the 200 block of North Grange Ave.
dakotanewsnow.com
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long standoff at the Arnold Parks Apartment Complex. There was a large police presence, including SWAT units, near the corner of North Prairie Avenue and West Bailey Street on Tuesday morning. At 5:45 a.m, a suspect was escorted to a police vehicle in handcuffs.
brookingsradio.com
Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen gun used in robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars in connection with a robbery Friday night on the west side of Sioux Falls. The incident happened near the intersection of Kiwanis Avenue and West 12th Street. Authorities say the victim was in his car when three people came...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted burglaries
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a couple of attempted burglaries. At about 3:20 Saturday morning, deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Main Avenue in Sinai after it was reported someone was teying to enter the residence. The resident reported the unknown suspect went...
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
KELOLAND TV
38-year-old man faces murder charge from Monday night shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder. According to the Minnehaha County jail log, Darrian Lamar Johnson was booked into jail at 7:33 a.m. CT Tuesday. Court documents say Johnson shot and killed 26-year-old Kaisean Tyler in an apartment located in the 1200 block of North Prairie Avenue Monday evening.
KELOLAND TV
TenHaken stresses partnerships in fighting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls mayor says the city can’t curb crime on its own. The records show crimes such as murders and robberies, but also mental health calls and cases where the weapon turns out to be a BB or pellet gun. The numbers...
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
brookingsradio.com
Two Brookings Businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning
Police are investigating break-ins at two Broookings businesses. It happened about 12:30 Tuesday morning. The adjacent businesses are located on the 1700 block of 6th Street. Sergeant Joel Perry says entry was forced into the businesses. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Security video shows two suspects wearing hoodies...
KELOLAND TV
North Sioux Falls incident; first medical marijuana store opens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city. The Attorney General’s Office says it is...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls driver charged for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The arrest of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of...
KELOLAND TV
35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
dakotanewsnow.com
Report finds Sioux Falls officer justified in returning fire against armed suspect
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer-involved shooting. Assistant Chief Nick Cook said officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls around...
brookingsradio.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Volga home invasion
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o’clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
KELOLAND TV
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
