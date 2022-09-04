ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

July arson at apartment building ruled a homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say an arson case from July is now being ruled a homicide, making it the city's first homicide of the year. The fire was started on July 17, at an apartment building in the 200 block of North Grange Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following standoff with Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police have a suspect in custody after an hours-long standoff at the Arnold Parks Apartment Complex. There was a large police presence, including SWAT units, near the corner of North Prairie Avenue and West Bailey Street on Tuesday morning. At 5:45 a.m, a suspect was escorted to a police vehicle in handcuffs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Crime & Safety
brookingsradio.com

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend's Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend's apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stolen gun used in robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars in connection with a robbery Friday night on the west side of Sioux Falls. The incident happened near the intersection of Kiwanis Avenue and West 12th Street. Authorities say the victim was in his car when three people came...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

38-year-old man faces murder charge from Monday night shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and is being charged with first-degree murder. According to the Minnehaha County jail log, Darrian Lamar Johnson was booked into jail at 7:33 a.m. CT Tuesday. Court documents say Johnson shot and killed 26-year-old Kaisean Tyler in an apartment located in the 1200 block of North Prairie Avenue Monday evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

TenHaken stresses partnerships in fighting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls mayor says the city can't curb crime on its own. The records show crimes such as murders and robberies, but also mental health calls and cases where the weapon turns out to be a BB or pellet gun. The numbers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
brookingsradio.com

Two Brookings Businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning

Police are investigating break-ins at two Broookings businesses. It happened about 12:30 Tuesday morning. The adjacent businesses are located on the 1700 block of 6th Street. Sergeant Joel Perry says entry was forced into the businesses. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Security video shows two suspects wearing hoodies...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

North Sioux Falls incident; first medical marijuana store opens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city. The Attorney General's Office says it is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls driver charged for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The arrest of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Report finds Sioux Falls officer justified in returning fire against armed suspect

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer-involved shooting. Assistant Chief Nick Cook said officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls around...
brookingsradio.com

Sheriff's Office investigating rural Volga home invasion

The Brookings County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o'clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
VOLGA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can't, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

