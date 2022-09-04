Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn’t matter if our big guys are here or they’re not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we’ve got the pinstripes, we’re wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.” Isiah Kiner-Falefa, playing third base for the first time in two years, sparked a two-run 12th inning in the opener with a tying leadoff single and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning of the nightcap. IKF sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats and flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Bows out of Tuesday's lineup
Stott is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Stott will head to the bench with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the hill. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Tweaks wrist in rehab game
Franco appeared to tweak his surgically repaired right wrist in his second at-bat Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Fortunately for Franco and the Rays, no X-rays were needed, and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious setback. Franco appears to be day-to-day and will likely be re-evaluated Wednesday. Franco began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Eric Hosmer: Unlikely to play again in 2022
Hosmer (back) hasn't officially been shut down from baseball activities for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, but the Red Sox aren't expected to activate him from the 10-day injured list before the season ends in early October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora most recently...
CBS Sports
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Picks up fourth win
Woodford (4-0) allowed two hits in a scoreless inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Nationals. Woodford pitched the top of the ninth inning with the Cardinals down by four runs, only for them to rally for five runs in a walkoff win. Since rejoining the major-league roster in August, Woodford has allowed just one earned run on 11 hits and a walk over 14.2 innings spanning seven appearances. Three of his four wins on the year have come in that span, and he's lowered his ERA to 2.04 with a 1.08 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 35.1 innings overall. He's still more of a multi-inning option and is unlikely to see many high-leverage looks.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Monday
Suarez isn't in the lineup Monday against the White Sox. Suarez recorded hits in five of the last six games and hit .296 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs over that stretch. Jake Lamb will take his place at the hot corner and bat ninth Monday.
CBS Sports
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers again Tuesday
Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox. Raleigh continued his recent power surge with his eighth-inning blast. Over his last seven contests, he's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. The catcher's breakout season has him up to a .210/.283/.492 slash line with 23 long balls, 54 RBI, 40 runs scored, a steal, 18 doubles and one triple through 102 games.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man
The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of Monday's lineup
Smith is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Smith is hitting .248/.333/.468 with seven home runs, 21 runs, 33 RBI and one steal in 37 games in the second half. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Added to active roster
Arizona signed McSorley off its practice squad Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
