Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
techeblog.com
Insta360 X3 Action Camera Unveiled, Can Record 5.7K 360-Degree Video with the Invisible Selfie Stick Effect
It may be a while until we see Apple’s AirCam, but the Insta360 X3 action camera was officially unveiled today, and it’s better than ever. This followup to the Insta360 GO 2 builds upon its predecessors and features 1/2″ 48MP sensors, along with a 2.29” touchscreen, making it a very pocketable camera.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
A nuclear fusion reactor developed by researchers at the Seoul National University (SNU) in South Korea reached temperatures in excess of 100 million degrees Celsius, taking us a step closer to nuclear fusion energy, New Scientist reported. Nuclear fusion is a promising method of power generation since massive amounts of...
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which ultra-premium phone deserves your love?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and newly released Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two of the best phones Samsung's ever made. Packed with the most powerful processors, newly improved camera, and innovative displays, these two phones are as premium as they are pricey. While the Fold 4's increased durability and improved battery life make it smoother than ever to use, it's still $1,800. The $1,200 S22 Ultra isn't exactly affordable, either, but which one offers the better value? Which one offers the best experience?
techeblog.com
Sony PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage Collection Unveiled, Includes Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
Sure, the Sony PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage Collection isn’t as unique as this one-handed PS5 controller, but it’s a nice change to say the least. It consists of a DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, including the Digital Edition, and the Pulse 3D wireless headset. Upon closer inspection, you’ll see that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Pricing and availability confirmed for UK and US markets
Samsung has announced pricing and availability for the Galaxy A23 5G in the UK and the US. Presented last month in Taiwan, the Galaxy A23 5G only comes in one memory configuration. However, Samsung has decided to offer three colour variants, which it markets simply as Black, Light Blue and White.
yankodesign.com
The Best of IFA 2022: Technology for Better Living
It’s that time of year again when big brands try to make a big splash in upgrading your home with the latest and greatest in consumer electronics and home appliances. The past two years were filled with devices that tried to fill the needs of the times, offering different ways to sanitize and protect your home against harmful microorganisms. Things have fortunately settled down, and industries have started to recover, putting their attention and resources into products that help make life less stressful and more enjoyable. There are plenty of such products up for show at IFA 2022 in Berlin, and so we distilled the lineup into our top picks for products to keep an eye on this year.
The Verge
Asus’ ROG 6 Android gaming phones are available for preorder in North America
Asus has made its new ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro available for preorder in North America after the initial launch in the UK and Europe. The latest version of this gaming-centric smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which is a souped-up version of the same CPU shared by many current-gen flagship Android devices like the Samsung S22 Lineup and OnePlus 10. The ROG Phone 6 also has some additional hardware to cement its status as a go-to device for mobile gaming, which includes a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a 165Hz refresh rate screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080.
pocketnow.com
Get 50 percent savings on the Motorola Edge and other great Moto smartphones
We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new smartphone, as Amazon’s latest offers will let you get a new device for as low as $210. Savings start with the 2021 version of the Moto Edge, which now sells for $350 after an insane 50 percent discount.
Android Central
Another OnePlus flagship could be revealed at year's end with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
OnePlus could be eyeing the end of 2022 to reveal a new flagship phone. Rumors say the new phone may utilize the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. OnePlus' next flagship could also come with a firm focus placed on performance. OnePlus may not waste any time showing off its...
notebookcheck.net
Apple A16 Bionic hammers the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in first leaked CPU benchmark
Apple finally launched the iPhone 14 series yesterday. As earlier rumored, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come equipped with an A15 Bionic, with only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring the new A16 Bionic. The new chipset has now made its first trip to Geekbench, providing the first taste of its performance prowess.
Amazon Deal of the Day: Decorate Your Backyard for Fall With These Modern Solar String Lights and Save 54%
Yes, we all knew that Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer for many of us, but don’t be too bummed about fall approaching and nighttime happening sooner. That’s because you can still enjoy those fall evenings with a solid set of string lights from Addlon, whether it’s spending time sipping a warm drink with that special someone, or using them as mood lighting for your next backyard event. And for a limited time, you can save up to 54% on Addlon’s various string lights, which also includes a set of solar string lights that charge during the day and...
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | MSI showcases slim fanless mini PC with Intel Alder Lake-P ULV CPUs
Alder Lake Desktop Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Mini PC MSI. MSI presented its latest industrial mini PCs at this year’s IFA expo in Berlin, and among the models that stood out was the MS-C902 slim fanless box designed for signage, kiosks, automation and AIoT edge computing. Even though...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $70, Get the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse with 18K Optical Sensor for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse is perfect when traveling, and it’s being offered for just $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $69.99. Weighing in at under 60g, its tapered ends provide a solid grip for quick, controlled flicks, while a raised back arch offers a secure palm fit with less fatigue in extended sessions. A contoured thumb-groove provides stronger thumb grip, while optimized side buttons are much easier to access, enabling users to dial in their focus for work or play. Product page.
