Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Related
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Loses hold of platoon role
Choi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Choi is sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher (Michael Wacha) for the third time in five matchups, signaling that he no longer has a hold on a strong-side platoon role. Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes should continue to cut into his opportunities to face right-handed pitching while Choi is holding down a lowly .391 OPS since the All-Star break.
CBS Sports
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Tweaks wrist in rehab game
Franco appeared to tweak his surgically repaired right wrist in his second at-bat Monday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Fortunately for Franco and the Rays, no X-rays were needed, and the team doesn't believe it to be a serious setback. Franco appears to be day-to-day and will likely be re-evaluated Wednesday. Franco began his rehab assignment Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rasmussen will not start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen's wife is expecting the couple's first child, and Rasmussen was excused from the team to be with his growing family. It remains to be seen both who will start Tuesday in his place and when he will take the ball next.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Plates two runs
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Royals. Ramirez has hit a bit of a lull of late, having produced no home runs or stolen bases in his last nine games while batting .206 over that stretch. He was at least able to come through with a clutch hit in Tuesday's win, as he broke a 0-0 stalemate in the third inning with a two-out, two-run single to boost his MLB-leading RBI total to 108. Ramirez will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's series finale, per Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No listing Wednesday
Toney (leg) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Toney's practice reps during the offseason program were impacted by a minor knee procedure, and while he avoided the PUP list to start training camp, a hamstring injury ended up keeping him sidelined for the entire exhibition slate. With a full practice behind him, the second-year wide receiver is poised to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top targets Week 1 in Tennessee along with Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard (Achilles), the latter of whom was limited at Wednesday's session.
CBS Sports
Royals' Michael Taylor: On bench Wednesday
Taylor isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Taylor had multi-hit performances in three of the last four games, going 7-for-15 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a strikeout across that span. Drew Waters will take his place in center field and bat eighth Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man
The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
CBS Sports
Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP
Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Heading to minors
Watkins will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Watkins has largely been effective as a starter for the Orioles in the second half, but he'll lose his spot in the rotation after giving up nine runs in 10.2 innings over his last two outings. Tyler Wells (oblique) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, so Watkins will head to the minors to make room on the Orioles' active roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Bows out of Tuesday's lineup
Stott is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Stott will head to the bench with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the hill. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Exits after HBP
Gallo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants with a right elbow contusion. Gallo was hit by a pitch on the elbow during the second inning and exited the contest a couple frames later. Los Angeles has a scheduled day off Thursday, so the 28-year-old will have a full day to rest up ahead of Friday's series opener in San Diego.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
Comments / 0