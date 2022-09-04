ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fatal shooting: Residents woken by gunshots and screaming

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUBSv_0hi7PFAu00

People who live close to the scene of a shooting which left one man dead said they were woken up by multiple gunshots and a scream.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, died after he was shot in west London in the early hours of Sunday, sparking a murder investigation.

Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2.02am, following reports of gunfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2yja_0hi7PFAu00
Police at the scene near Kensington High Street (Gina Kalsi/PA) (PA Wire)

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5.32am.

One man, in his 30s, who did not want to be named, said that nothing like this has happened in the three years he has lived in the area.

He told the PA news agency: “It sounded like fireworks, it was two or three (gunshots) and then it stopped and it was like five or something.

“We thought it was from a car or fireworks, we didn’t think it was a shooting. It’s never happened round here.”

A man in his 40s, from a nearby building, who also did not want to be named, told PA: “I woke up with the gunshots, five, six.

“When I came out in the morning, I saw the police close here.

“I think I heard a car – I remember I heard a car as well. I think I heard the scream as well, it was a tiny scream.

“This area, to be honest, I have even told them, the manager, security, sometimes I can see from the window, some people come here and smoke. (I said) you need to make it more lighter, camera, CCTV.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQEXH_0hi7PFAu00
Police found a man with gunshot wounds (Gina Kalsi/PA) (PA Wire)

A black car was seen being towed away from the scene on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man shot dead by police ‘was due to become a father’

A man who was shot dead by police after a chase in south London was months away from becoming a father, according to the mother of his fiancee. The man, named locally as Chris Kaba, died in Streatham Hill on Monday night after the Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West London#Woke#Murder#Scream#Violent Crime#Kensington High Street#Air Ambulance
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Pilot, 29, who stole plane and threatened to CRASH into Mississippi Walmart LANDS safely and is taken into custody on federal charges - after terrifying residents for five HOURS and posting 'goodbye' message

A student pilot is expected to face federal charges after stealing a plane and threatening to intentionally crash the aircraft into a Walmart. Cory Paterson, 29, took the plane from Tupelo Airport at around 5am, and flew in circles across Mississippi for at least five hours. Patterson threatened to intentionally...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher – latest: Body found in search for missing jogger as suspect due to appear in court

Investigators searching for missing Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher have found a “deceased” person after carrying out a search at a wooded area near the home of suspect Cleotha Abston.Memphis Police have not yet identified the body.Ms Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was last seen at around 4am on Friday when she was violently abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, police say.Police charged Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.On Monday, officers from the Memphis Police Department were...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found

Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity

The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
IOWA STATE
People

N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment

Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
LEE, MA
Reuters

Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy