Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Wilmington area on Monday afternoon. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:23 p.m., a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7). At this time, a blue 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Route 7 approaching Old Linden Hill Road. The Honda made a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Route 7 directly into the path of the Harley. The operator of the Harley attempted to avoid the collision by maneuvering from the right lane of travel to the right shoulder, but the Honda also entered the right shoulder intending to pull into Carousel Park. As a result, the Harley struck the right passenger mirror and front right quarter panel of the Honda. The Harley then struck a raised curb, and the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO