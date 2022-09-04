Read full article on original website
Jerome Strickland
3d ago
@ Jon think about what you said ..What hilarious about a 68 yr. old man death ? I'm not going to go back and forth with your comment think about what you said inside your head .
phillyvoice.com
Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say
Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
abc27.com
York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
abc27.com
Mechanicsburg man fled officers at over 100 mph: DA
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison plus one year of probation after he fled officers at speeds over 100 mph in April of 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. On April 29, 2020, at around 10:37...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Wilmington area on Monday afternoon. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:23 p.m., a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7). At this time, a blue 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Route 7 approaching Old Linden Hill Road. The Honda made a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Route 7 directly into the path of the Harley. The operator of the Harley attempted to avoid the collision by maneuvering from the right lane of travel to the right shoulder, but the Honda also entered the right shoulder intending to pull into Carousel Park. As a result, the Harley struck the right passenger mirror and front right quarter panel of the Honda. The Harley then struck a raised curb, and the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Fatal Labor Day Motorcycle Crash In Pike Creek
The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Monday afternoon. Just after 2:20, rescue crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Limestone Road in the area of Old Linden Hill Road for reports of a crash with injuries.
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
firststateupdate.com
Inmate Facing Multiple Felonies In August Attack On Two Correction Officers
Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, NJ for assault and other associated charges following an investigation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that began in mid-August, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two correctional...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
Central Pa. man gets kicked off plane for racist tirade, assaults air marshal: court documents
A chemical engineer with the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has been federally charged with assaulting an air marshal after he was forcibly removed from a flight last week amid a drunken racist and homophobic tirade. Video of the incident — which occurred Aug. 30 on a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight out...
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
sauconsource.com
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
sanatogapost.com
One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint
READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
local21news.com
Stabbing at a Walmart checkout, man charged with aggravated assault
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On September 3, Springettsbury Township Police sent officers to a Walmart on E. Market St. for a reported stabbing around 2 p.m. Police were informed through a report that a male suspect stabbed a female while in the checkout area, the suspect 30-year-old Jerod Coty.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Newark Man Stuck In Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond...
Dump truck driver cited after York bridge collision; repairs to cost over $1M
PennDOT estimates that it will cost between $1.1 and $1.5 million to repair the Queen Street overpass.
