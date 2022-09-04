ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome Strickland
3d ago

@ Jon think about what you said ..What hilarious about a 68 yr. old man death ? I'm not going to go back and forth with your comment think about what you said inside your head .

WDEL 1150AM

Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision

Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers said a small SUV driven by a 71-year-old made...
PIKE CREEK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Fatal Labor Day Motorcycle Crash In Pike Creek

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Monday afternoon. Just after 2:20, rescue crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Limestone Road in the area of Old Linden Hill Road for reports of a crash with injuries.
PIKE CREEK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Inmate Facing Multiple Felonies In August Attack On Two Correction Officers

Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, NJ for assault and other associated charges following an investigation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that began in mid-August, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two correctional...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
NEWARK, DE
sauconsource.com

11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP

Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint

READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Newark Man Stuck In Killed Saturday Evening

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond...
NEWARK, DE

