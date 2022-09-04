Read full article on original website
Did Hasselblad Take Inspiration From Leica for Its Latest Lenses and X2D Camera?
Hasselblad recently announced its latest camera, the X2D 100C, along with several new lenses. What's interesting is that Hasselblad has used certain design features in its latest lenses that are arguably reminiscent of another well-known company on the market, which is, of course, Leica. Hasselblad has announced a new camera,...
Hasselblad Announces the X2D 100C Mirrorless Camera and XCD 38V, 55V, and 90V Lenses
Today, Hasselblad has announced a huge update: the new X2D 100C mirrorless camera and the XCD 38V, XCD 55V, and XCD 90V lenses. The X1D-50c and X1D II 50C were notable for being remarkably small medium format mirrorless cameras, and the X2D 100C continues that tradition by maintaining the same form factor while doubling the resolution, improving performance, and adding features.
The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports Lens Review
Sigma describes this lens as its "flagship" lens, but how does it perform in the hands of an independent reviewer? Take a look and find out if it lives up to the hype. Before I bought my Canon R5 and a bunch of native lenses to go with it, I was a big supporter of third-party lenses. In my collection of lenses, I have a bunch of Tamrons, Tokinas, and Sigmas, and I have to say that out of all the third-party lenses I own, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art was always my favorite, despite its heft and weight. The quality and sharpness I got from that lens was far better than a number of Canon L series lenses I own, so I am most definitely a fan of Sigma's lens lineup. That being said, I've never owned a 70-200mm lens of any kind, so when I went to Sigma's website to look at its latest lineup, I was quite surprised to see that they name the 70-200mm lens as their "flagship" lens.
The Viltrox 13mm f/1.4 Versus the Sigma 16mm f/1.4
These two wide angle third-party prime lenses are both ultra-fast, with a maximum aperture of f/1.4. But which of the two should you go for?. When I first started with digital photography close to 20 years ago, third-party lenses barely existed. Indeed, the biggest choice a new buyer had to make centered around which brand had the better native lenses or at least more choice. Ultimately, that's why I went for the Canon ecosystem all those years ago. I felt that Canon had a better range, and I was also swayed by a few friends at university who had also invested in the Canon ecosystem. Today, that's not really an issue because most brands make wonderful native lenses for their bodies in all sensor sizes, but more importantly, the advances of third-party lens makers have come in exponential leaps.
How to Use Color to Improve Your Black and White Photography
It might seem oxymoronic to talk about using color to improve your black and white photography, but understanding this process will take your imagery to new levels. Before I knew anything about photography or editing, particularly using software such as Photoshop or Lightroom, I always thought black and white simply meant there was no color in an image. I didn't know about or understand the intricacies of highlights, shadows, or midtones or appreciate the importance of using contrast and texture to give more impact to black and white images. Of course, I've come a long way since then and enjoy going out and working with conditions that I know will be conducive to black and white imagery. But how can we use color to improve our black and white photography?
A Look at the Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM Lens
A 24mm lens with a wide aperture is already quite versatile, but add in image stabilization and macro capabilities, and it becomes one of the most useful you can carry. For Canon shooters, there is the RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
SIGMA Announces Development of 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime and 65mm T2.5 FF CINE Classic Prime Lenses
Today, Sigma has announced the development of two new cinema lenses along with exciting news for those looking to build their kits piece by piece. The 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime features a wide aperture with a 43.3 mm image circle suitable for larger image sensors. In addition, users will enjoy 9 rounded diaphragm blades for smoother bokeh, a close focus distance of 2.17 ft (0.65 m), and a maximum magnification of 1:7.9. The 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime will be available in PL (/i Technology compatible), EF, and E mount options. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.
Canon Breaks the Silence on Viltrox Lenses
News recently broke that Viltrox, a brand known for their affordable lenses, has stopped manufacturing for the Canon RF mount after rumors that Canon had asked them to pull their products. Canon recently confirmed that news, and it certainly raises questions about the future of third-party lenses for their mirrorless cameras.
A Look at One of Canon's Most Legendary Lenses
Before Canon's RF mount, there was the EF mount, and before the EF mount, there was the FD mount. The FD mount is over 50 years old, but it had some groundbreaking lenses, and with the ability to adapt them to mirrorless lenses, we are seeing a real resurgence in popularity. This awesome video review takes a look at one of the most legendary FD lenses, the 55mm f/1.2 S.S.C. Aspherical.
5 Reasons Why I’m Still Obsessed With Tthe Sony A7 IV 10 Months On
I was extremely excited to get my hands on the Sony a7 IV last December. It promised to be a camera with a lot to offer and for me, felt like a huge upgrade from my much loved Sony a7 II. As the successor to the successful a7 III, expectations couldn’t be higher, so it certainly had a lot to live up to. 10 months of heavy use later, I couldn’t be happier with it. Here’s five of the many reasons I’m completely obsessed with the Sony a7 IV.
A Beginner's Guide to Working With Speedlights for Portrait Photography
Learning how to work with artificial lighting is something every portrait photographer should learn, as it will free you of relying on certain locations, weather, and times of day and enable creative shots that would not be possible otherwise. If you would like to start learning, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will guide you through the process of lighting a portrait using a combination of a speedlight and natural light.
