Sigma describes this lens as its "flagship" lens, but how does it perform in the hands of an independent reviewer? Take a look and find out if it lives up to the hype. Before I bought my Canon R5 and a bunch of native lenses to go with it, I was a big supporter of third-party lenses. In my collection of lenses, I have a bunch of Tamrons, Tokinas, and Sigmas, and I have to say that out of all the third-party lenses I own, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art was always my favorite, despite its heft and weight. The quality and sharpness I got from that lens was far better than a number of Canon L series lenses I own, so I am most definitely a fan of Sigma's lens lineup. That being said, I've never owned a 70-200mm lens of any kind, so when I went to Sigma's website to look at its latest lineup, I was quite surprised to see that they name the 70-200mm lens as their "flagship" lens.

