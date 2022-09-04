Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
Safety Braxton Myers decommits from USC, back on the market
Coppell, Texas, safety Braxton Myers announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday in a move Ole Miss fans have been waiting for. Myers, who visited Ole Miss over the summer, is a top target for the Rebels. A four-star prospect, Myers is rated as the No. 12 safety in the...
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
Oregon Ducks leapfrog USC Trojans for Pac-12 Conference's top football recruiting class
Prior to Mario Cristobal's promotion to head coach at Oregon, the Ducks had never finished with the conference's top recruiting class. Since then - and even after Cristobal's departure for Miami - Oregon has accomplished that feat four consecutive recruiting cycles. For months, Oregon's battle for ...
247Sports
Mario Williams after season opener: "This is a new era. This is SC."
Oddsmakers thought USC would beat Rice by more than four touchdowns in the season opener — and most of the USCFootball.com staff agreed because of the offense’s potential to get points on the board. The 66 points USC put up is its highest point total since 2008. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
247Sports
USC LB Eric Gentry talks about defense's impact plays vs. Rice
People were critical of the 2022 USC defense from the start, and despite adding a handful of transfers, the criticism didn’t change. Most of it was based on last year’s performance under a different staff, but Saturday’s game showed there isn’t much to compare. It's an overhauled unit with lots of new faces that made an immediate impact.
Four-star QB Walker White will make fourth trip in five months to Ole Miss this weekend
Ole Miss will once again play host to its top 2024 quarterback target on Saturday when the Rebels play Central Arkansas. Walker White, out of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian, will be making his fourth trip to Oxford in a span of five months. White is a 6-3, 215-pound, four-star quarterback....
Ole Miss Drops In AP Poll Following Win Over Troy
The Rebels had a small dip in their ranking entering Week 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
UCLA Target Brandon Williams Sets Announcement Date
Brandon Williams, the four-star prospect from Queens (New York) Chris the King, will announce his decision Sept. 19th. The 6-7 wing has said his two finalists are UCLA and St. John's. He was supposed to announce by the beginning of this week, but Williams told 247Sports' Dushawn London that he...
nypressnews.com
Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case
During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
L.A. restaurant ranked among the ‘most photo-worthy’ in the U.S. and Canada
Los Angeles is filled with photo-worthy landmarks, so it’s no surprise that an L.A. restaurant is ranked among the most photo-worthy places to eat in North America. Bottega Louie, a downtown L.A. restaurant known for its Italian cuisine, breakfast and dessert options, ranked second among 61 of the “most photo-worthy places to eat in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns Supreme
Home is where the heart is, but when it comes to comfort food, people in Los Angeles don't need to go too far. Where to find classic American comfort food in Los AngelesCredit: Adobe.
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Eater
Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
localocnews.com
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
Orange County Business Journal
Hoag Hospital Receives Record $106M Donation
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history, a $106 million donation from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials tell the Business Journal that the gift—one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the history of Orange County—will be used to significantly expand the Newport Beach-based hospital’s healthcare research and treatment services, and also boost its footprint locally, specifically in underserved South Orange County communities.
Comments / 0