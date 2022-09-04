ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Safety Braxton Myers decommits from USC, back on the market

Coppell, Texas, safety Braxton Myers announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday in a move Ole Miss fans have been waiting for. Myers, who visited Ole Miss over the summer, is a top target for the Rebels. A four-star prospect, Myers is rated as the No. 12 safety in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC LB Eric Gentry talks about defense's impact plays vs. Rice

People were critical of the 2022 USC defense from the start, and despite adding a handful of transfers, the criticism didn’t change. Most of it was based on last year’s performance under a different staff, but Saturday’s game showed there isn’t much to compare. It's an overhauled unit with lots of new faces that made an immediate impact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

Long Beach Poly Football Coach Stephen Barbee Wins Rams, Chargers Awards

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly football coach Stephen Barbee is not a big fan of the limelight. Any time he’s complimented or recognized, he pivots the credit to his players or his coaches. As the Jackrabbits have gotten off to a 3-0 start and are in the top five in the state rankings, he’s going to have a hard time avoiding the spotlight.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams Sets Announcement Date

Brandon Williams, the four-star prospect from Queens (New York) Chris the King, will announce his decision Sept. 19th. The 6-7 wing has said his two finalists are UCLA and St. John's. He was supposed to announce by the beginning of this week, but Williams told 247Sports' Dushawn London that he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Karen Bass got a USC degree for free. It’s now pulling her into a federal corruption case

During the last decade, two influential Los Angeles politicians were awarded full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 each from USC’s social work program. One of those scholarships led to the indictment of former L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the former dean of USC’s social work program, Marilyn Flynn, on bribery and fraud charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide

LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
Eater

Los Angeles’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

The past six months witnessed some of Los Angeles’s biggest restaurant openings, including Saffy’s from the Bestia and Bavel team in East Hollywood, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and semi-hidden sushi destination Sawa in Little Tokyo. Chef José Andrés is back this fall with a handful of new projects — and more are coming — while some of the nation’s most prominent restaurateurs from Chicago and Louisiana are looking to make their mark in LA. From reborn Italian hangouts favored by the Rat Pack to America’s most famous fried chicken, here now are the most anticipated restaurants slated to arrive this fall and early winter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?

Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Hoag Hospital Receives Record $106M Donation

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history, a $106 million donation from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials tell the Business Journal that the gift—one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the history of Orange County—will be used to significantly expand the Newport Beach-based hospital’s healthcare research and treatment services, and also boost its footprint locally, specifically in underserved South Orange County communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

