A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens
Nikon has started to expand their mirrorless lens lineup beyond some of the most common offerings, introducing more specialized professional options, one such example being the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S. The 800mm f/6.3 is highly portable and priced at a remarkably competitive level. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
Our Fujifilm X Summit Live Blog
Fujifilm X Summit is here! Follow for our live updates of today's 2 PM EST presentation. Fujifilm says the X-H2S and 150-600mm lens have sold extremely well and apologize for the delay due to demand. The new X-Trans5 sensor offers 40 megapixels, the highest in a Fujifilm X Series camera...
Tips for Working With a Glamour Model
Depending on where you are at in your photography career and what genre you specialize in, you may not have a lot of experience with models on set. If you are still unsure of how to interact with a model, especially if they are a glamour model, here are some things to keep in mind.
Canon Breaks the Silence on Viltrox Lenses
News recently broke that Viltrox, a brand known for their affordable lenses, has stopped manufacturing for the Canon RF mount after rumors that Canon had asked them to pull their products. Canon recently confirmed that news, and it certainly raises questions about the future of third-party lenses for their mirrorless cameras.
"A Nearly 70% Increase": This Man Shared What His Lease Renewal Offer Was For His 2-Bedroom Apartment, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"This isn't even the craziest rent renewal offer that I've heard of from our building."
The solitary cyclist
Walking around the streets of Oxford with the tiny Fujifilm X10 is a real pleasure. In this particular street of Oxford the colors just lit up with the evening summer sun casting its final rays. I framed this composition and waited for a while for someone to come into the frame. As luck would have had it a solitary cyclist came up not unlike The Solitary Cyclist from a famous detective novel.
Aquatic phantom
I have a deep photographic attraction for the shapes of water, but I seldom try to capture them in a controlled environment. This time however, I put an inox bowl upside down and made water fall on it in order to shoot the ripples where the light would create this reflection on the bowl.
SIGMA Announces Development of 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime and 65mm T2.5 FF CINE Classic Prime Lenses
Today, Sigma has announced the development of two new cinema lenses along with exciting news for those looking to build their kits piece by piece. The 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime features a wide aperture with a 43.3 mm image circle suitable for larger image sensors. In addition, users will enjoy 9 rounded diaphragm blades for smoother bokeh, a close focus distance of 2.17 ft (0.65 m), and a maximum magnification of 1:7.9. The 65mm T1.5 FF CINE Prime will be available in PL (/i Technology compatible), EF, and E mount options. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.
A Beginner's Guide to Working With Speedlights for Portrait Photography
Learning how to work with artificial lighting is something every portrait photographer should learn, as it will free you of relying on certain locations, weather, and times of day and enable creative shots that would not be possible otherwise. If you would like to start learning, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will guide you through the process of lighting a portrait using a combination of a speedlight and natural light.
