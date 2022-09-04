ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WBOC

Delaware Driver Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue...
ODESSA, DE
WBOC

Harrington Police Chase Leads to DUI, Resisting Arrest Charges

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch. It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
HARRINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash

(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

County Officer Injured In Traffic Accident Early Wednesday

New Castle County Police are investigating a crash involving on of their own that occurred this morning. Officials said on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273).
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Police Evacuate Recycling Center After Police Chase

At around 6:00 several readers reported that over a dozen police officers surround the Delaware Recycling Center at 1101 Lambson Lane in New Castle. Rescue crews have been dispatched to assist the police. Fire dispatch indicates that a subject jumped into a chute in a machine and has become trapped.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Fatal Labor Day Motorcycle Crash In Pike Creek

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred on Monday afternoon. Just after 2:20, rescue crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Limestone Road in the area of Old Linden Hill Road for reports of a crash with injuries.
PIKE CREEK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Wilmington area on Monday afternoon. On September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:23 p.m., a black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7). At this time, a blue 2018 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Route 7 approaching Old Linden Hill Road. The Honda made a U-turn into the southbound lanes of Route 7 directly into the path of the Harley. The operator of the Harley attempted to avoid the collision by maneuvering from the right lane of travel to the right shoulder, but the Honda also entered the right shoulder intending to pull into Carousel Park. As a result, the Harley struck the right passenger mirror and front right quarter panel of the Honda. The Harley then struck a raised curb, and the operator was ejected from the motorcycle.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Man Shot While Leaving Party in Kent Co.

Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Dover man following a party in the Magnolia area. Troopers responded to the reported shooting Sunday at about 1:23 a.m. in the 100-block of Orange Street. Police encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. The victim apparently was at...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
NEWARK, DE

