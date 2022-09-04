Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Mississippi State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona pulled off an upset in its season opener, beating San Diego State on the road to match its win total from the previous year. That result turned heads across college football, to the point that the Wildcats even got one (1) vote in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher
With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
247Sports
Everything Coach Jedd Fisch said about Mississippi State
Mississippi State football will make its first ever trip to the University of Arizona this coming weekend. The contest will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. It is a rarity for Arizona to play an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all time against programs from the SEC. Arizona's last match-up with an SEC foe took place in 2006 at LSU. The Wildcats lone win against a program from the SEC came in 1976 against Auburn.
Elijah Rushing, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, visiting in-state Arizona Wildcats this weekend
Less than a year after signing one of the nation's top-25 recruiting classes, the Arizona Wildcats opened their football season with a bang. Arizona registered a 38-20 victory over San Diego State, highlighted by the play of its newcomers - a four-touchdown passing performance from quarterback ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Olson remains important figure to former players
Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, Jalen Harris earn Pac-12 weekly honors
To the victor go the spoils, and to its players go weekly award recognition. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, with Jalen Harris named the conference’s top defensive lineman for Week 1 thanks to their efforts in Saturday’s 38-20 win at San Diego State.
azdesertswarm.com
Shrugging off setbacks part of Arizona’s rebuilding ‘process’
Arizona never trailed at San Diego State. Yet for many fans there were probably still several moments where it felt like things could go sideways quickly, especially after living through the last few seasons. That mindset was not shared by the Wildcats’ players or coaches. “We tried to emphasize...
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades vs. San Diego State
The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 59 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 38-20 win against the San Diego State Aztecs. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. QB Jayden de Laura, 75 (62.1) C Josh Baker, 75 (43.4) LT Jordan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azdesertswarm.com
Friday Night Lights: Defensive line commits make noise; skill players earn PotG honors
Team Record: 1-1 Game Stats: 14-for-21, 260 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT; 3 car, 55 yds, 1 TD. Season Stats: 46-for-60, 736 yds, 7 TD, 5 INT; 6 car, 80 yds, 1 TD. Notes: Dorman, had another solid game. As you can see in the clip below, he makes an impressive, on-target throw while on the run. The play resulted in a touchdown. Dorman also had a successful day on the ground, racking up 80 yards and a score. And again, he will need to clean up the interceptions as the year goes on. It is worth noting that through two games, Dorman is sitting at a 77% completion rate. To put that lightly....that’s good.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Gertie Muñoz
Gertie Muñoz wants it all and the smart money wouldn’t bet against her getting it. The Flowing Wells High School junior has already been to the state championship game in basketball, when the Cabs lost to four-time defending champion Millennium last March. One of her goals is to get back to that title game in 2023 and 2024.
realestatedaily-news.com
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
KGUN 9
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona
ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 09-06-22
1. Three Arizona office properties totaling nearly 465KSF were part of a recent $1.13B, 53-property, multistate portfolio sale by Griffin Realty Trust to Workplace Property Trust. The Arizona assets were:. The Cigna Campus, Phoenix, 232.6KSF;. Northgate Corporate Center, Phoenix, 131.9KSF, and. 3535 E. Valencia Road, Tucson, 100KSF. 2. The William...
actionnews5.com
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
Valley fever vaccine still years away
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
Comments / 0