Tucson, AZ

Arizona Football to host local, highly-recruited Edge Rusher

With Arizona Football set to host Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats will also host highly-recruited local Edge Rusher, Elijah Rushing. We’re now into week two of the Arizona Football season, and already the Wildcats are turning some heads following their upset win over San Diego State this past weekend.
Everything Coach Jedd Fisch said about Mississippi State

Mississippi State football will make its first ever trip to the University of Arizona this coming weekend. The contest will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. It is a rarity for Arizona to play an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all time against programs from the SEC. Arizona's last match-up with an SEC foe took place in 2006 at LSU. The Wildcats lone win against a program from the SEC came in 1976 against Auburn.
Olson remains important figure to former players

Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, Jalen Harris earn Pac-12 weekly honors

To the victor go the spoils, and to its players go weekly award recognition. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, with Jalen Harris named the conference’s top defensive lineman for Week 1 thanks to their efforts in Saturday’s 38-20 win at San Diego State.
Shrugging off setbacks part of Arizona’s rebuilding ‘process’

Arizona never trailed at San Diego State. Yet for many fans there were probably still several moments where it felt like things could go sideways quickly, especially after living through the last few seasons. That mindset was not shared by the Wildcats’ players or coaches. “We tried to emphasize...
Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades vs. San Diego State

The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 59 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 38-20 win against the San Diego State Aztecs. Here is how many each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. QB Jayden de Laura, 75 (62.1) C Josh Baker, 75 (43.4) LT Jordan...
Friday Night Lights: Defensive line commits make noise; skill players earn PotG honors

Team Record: 1-1 Game Stats: 14-for-21, 260 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT; 3 car, 55 yds, 1 TD. Season Stats: 46-for-60, 736 yds, 7 TD, 5 INT; 6 car, 80 yds, 1 TD. Notes: Dorman, had another solid game. As you can see in the clip below, he makes an impressive, on-target throw while on the run. The play resulted in a touchdown. Dorman also had a successful day on the ground, racking up 80 yards and a score. And again, he will need to clean up the interceptions as the year goes on. It is worth noting that through two games, Dorman is sitting at a 77% completion rate. To put that lightly....that’s good.
Athlete of the Week: Gertie Muñoz

Gertie Muñoz wants it all and the smart money wouldn’t bet against her getting it. The Flowing Wells High School junior has already been to the state championship game in basketball, when the Cabs lost to four-time defending champion Millennium last March. One of her goals is to get back to that title game in 2023 and 2024.
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report

Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona

ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
Commercial Real Estate News 09-06-22

1. Three Arizona office properties totaling nearly 465KSF were part of a recent $1.13B, 53-property, multistate portfolio sale by Griffin Realty Trust to Workplace Property Trust. The Arizona assets were:. The Cigna Campus, Phoenix, 232.6KSF;. Northgate Corporate Center, Phoenix, 131.9KSF, and. 3535 E. Valencia Road, Tucson, 100KSF. 2. The William...
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
Valley fever vaccine still years away

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sharon Filip did not have the flu. She had respiratory problems, muscle and joint pain...everything the flu would cause. But the flu didn't make her feel like this. “I wished for death because anything is better than the pain I was in," Filip said. When it...
Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
