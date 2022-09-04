ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Car tampering suspect connected with MetroWest cases sentenced for similar incidents in western Mass.

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man previously charged with tampering with women’s cars in Worcester County was sentenced for similar crimes in western Mass. Alexander Yee, who is already serving a jail term after his arrest in Milford back in May, pleaded guilty to several charges in Northampton last week, a year after he allegedly tried to disable cars belonging to women in Hampshire County.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police search for man who scammed elderly person into paying him thousands

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tricked an 83-year-old man into paying him thousands of dollars. Police said the suspect called the man on August 2, saying his grandson was arrested and needed bail. The caller claimed to be a public defender, according to police. Officers said the man, who was convinced his grandson had been arrested for reckless endangerment, gave the suspect several thousand dollars in cash in the area of 151 Tremont Street.
BOSTON, MA
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
Christ
Jesus
whdh.com

Hazmat crews investigating ‘unknown chemicals’ at apartment in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed “unknown chemicals” during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

Incumbents, Two Reps Advance In DA, Sheriff Races

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 7, 2022…..In an election season when criminal justice and prison reform are among the hot topics, Massachusetts voters on Tuesday pushed incumbent sheriff and district attorney candidates to the next round, with the exception of Berkshire County where challenger Timothy Shugrue topped District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iconic music venue in Cambridge could be demolished, replaced with 6-story hotel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An iconic music venue in Cambridge could be knocked down and replaced with a six-story hotel, documents indicate. Sater Realty is looking to demolish the Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub at 6 Brookline Street and build back a hotel that will house a restaurant, a new music venue, and guestrooms, according to plans filed with the Cambridge Historical Commission.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

