whdh.com
Car tampering suspect connected with MetroWest cases sentenced for similar incidents in western Mass.
NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man previously charged with tampering with women’s cars in Worcester County was sentenced for similar crimes in western Mass. Alexander Yee, who is already serving a jail term after his arrest in Milford back in May, pleaded guilty to several charges in Northampton last week, a year after he allegedly tried to disable cars belonging to women in Hampshire County.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
WCVB
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
whdh.com
Boston Police search for man who scammed elderly person into paying him thousands
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tricked an 83-year-old man into paying him thousands of dollars. Police said the suspect called the man on August 2, saying his grandson was arrested and needed bail. The caller claimed to be a public defender, according to police. Officers said the man, who was convinced his grandson had been arrested for reckless endangerment, gave the suspect several thousand dollars in cash in the area of 151 Tremont Street.
Boston judge says protester was ‘wrongfully arrested’ outside Mayor Wu’s home for ordinance violation
Shannon Llewellyn was arrested in late April for “willful violation” of the city ordinance, which prohibits targeted residential demonstrations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. A judge reportedly dropped a charge against a woman last week who was the first protester to be arrested outside...
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case
EPPING, N.H. — Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result. Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
whdh.com
Hazmat crews investigating ‘unknown chemicals’ at apartment in Marlboro
MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed “unknown chemicals” during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
iheart.com
Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
whdh.com
Incumbents, Two Reps Advance In DA, Sheriff Races
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 7, 2022…..In an election season when criminal justice and prison reform are among the hot topics, Massachusetts voters on Tuesday pushed incumbent sheriff and district attorney candidates to the next round, with the exception of Berkshire County where challenger Timothy Shugrue topped District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
whdh.com
Residents allowed back in after hazmat crews investigate ‘unknown chemicals’ found at condo complex in Marlboro
MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents at a Marlboro condominium complex were allowed back into their homes Wednesday night after State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians spent over 24 hours clearing a unit of numerous “unknown chemicals.”. First responders originally discovered them in a third floor unit on Boston Post...
Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault. Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department. “In addition to the investigation by...
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
whdh.com
Wu to kick off BPS canvassing event encouraging students to return to school
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to kick off a canvassing movement in Roxbury Wednesday morning as part of an effort to get students back in the classroom after many dropped out or were chronically absent during the height of the pandemic. The Office of Secondary Schools...
Driver trapped after car flipped over into woods along Route 9 in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning where a person was found entrapped in their vehicle. The vehicle was found on its side in the woods after driving off the highway. According to police, the driver was being evaluated by EMS on the scene just around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
Iconic music venue in Cambridge could be demolished, replaced with 6-story hotel
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An iconic music venue in Cambridge could be knocked down and replaced with a six-story hotel, documents indicate. Sater Realty is looking to demolish the Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub at 6 Brookline Street and build back a hotel that will house a restaurant, a new music venue, and guestrooms, according to plans filed with the Cambridge Historical Commission.
