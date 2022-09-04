‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gives First Look at Kensi and Deeks in Season 14

It’s about that time, NCIS: Los Angeles fans, for the show to come on back for Season 14 and we have a new photo out from CBS. That’s right. If you take a look at the photo that goes along with this story, we’re highlighting Kensi Blye and Maerty Deeks. They are one of TV‘s most popular couples on a very entertaining show.

Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen play the two characters and do so quite well. Last season, their characters’ lives were finally given something they craved for a long time: a child. Look for Rosa to be a part of this show’s storylines in Season 14 and beyond. But what does this photo actually mean? We are looking for some meaning ourselves. Seeing Kensi and Deeks together is always a good thing. There is a sense of calmness and certainty when seeing them in scenes. It keeps the storyline moving in the right direction.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Storyline Might Have A Touch Of Hetty In It

While we are looking at the show’s opening episode synopsis, there does not seem to be specifics around Kensi and Deeks. But this episode is titled Game of Drones. CBS has released the show’s synopsis. Accordingly, it states, “The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria,” You can see this episode on Sunday, October 9, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

Syria? Well, that’s a bit concerning. According to one of the storylines happening across seasons, we do know that Hetty Lange has been on assignment there. People keep hoping to see Linda Hunt, who plays Hetty, back more this season. Could this be one way to get her back involved in the show? If Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell, and Kilbride, played by Gerald McRaney, think about going over there, then it moves along the Hetty story. Right now, though, the team is looking to find out more about the bombing in that episode.

Of course, any chance to see Hunt come back on the screen will probably please NCIS: Los Angeles fans a whole lot. Hunt is no spring chicken yet she’s one of the show’s most beloved cast members. There have been moments where she has not been on the screen a whole lot. In fact, the show would go over to her house in the Los Angeles area and shoot scenes for the show. This was primarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. She needed to take health precautions at that time. Now, can she come back to the show’s set? We sure hope so.