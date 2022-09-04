ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Baldy, CA

Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy; Condition Unknown

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrhRZ_0hi7NUWn00
Photo: Getty Images

MOUNT BALDY (CNS) - A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said.

The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m., the department reported.

It was not immediately known where the pilot had taken off from or where the aircraft was headed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Mount Baldy, CA
Accidents
Mount Baldy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Baldy, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Traffic Accident
theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nbcpalmsprings.com

Update: Big Bear Fire Burns 600+ Acres, Evacuations Ordered

A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has burned over 646 acres as of Tuesday afternoon. The Radford Fire stared on Labor Day around 1 p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake near Highway 38. It was spotted by a Forest Service Helicopter while doing lightning reconnaissance.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
newsantaana.com

Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited

Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
TUSTIN, CA
theavtimes.com

Driver killed, passenger injured in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER – A driver was killed and his passenger injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Lancaster. The crash occurred around 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. A vehicle was northbound on...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver killed in Lancaster rollover crash

LANCASTER, Calif. – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash in Lancaster that also injured a passenger. Norvell Frierson was a 42-year-old Lancaster resident. The crash occurred at 1:27 a.m. Monday on 20th Street West and Avenue H, said Lt....
LANCASTER, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy