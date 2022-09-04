ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed in Dickinson city limit crash

By Brendan Rodenberg
 3 days ago

DICKINSON, ND ( KXNET ) — A T-bone crash in the Dickinson city limits has led to the death of one man and the injury of another.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 22-year-old Dickinson male Dylan Berger was traveling southbound on State Avenue North when he approached the controlled intersection of 34th street Southwest and State Avenue N and ran the stop sign. Another vehicle (driven by a 23-year-old Dickinson man), which was traveling westbound on 34th Street SW, did not have time to react and struck Berger’s vehicle in the driver’s side door. Both vehicles then ran off the roadway.

Berger was ejected from his vehicle when it rolled. Both drivers were transported to St. Alexius ER in Dickinson. Berger was flown to Bismarck, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Palmer Amaranth found and eradicated in Hettinger County

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture recently confirmed and eradicated a small patch of Palmer amaranth in Hettinger County in southwest North Dakota. According to ag officials, it appears the seeds for the noxious and invasive weed came from a custom harvest crew that worked in the area last year.
Football: Dickinson Trinity using unique approach off the field

Dickinson Trinity football is on fire after winning its first three games by an average margin of nearly 36 points, and it’s thanks in part to a unique approach off the field. The Titans are utilizing a new cell phone app that allows their players to learn the playbook more efficiently. The app, called Team […]
