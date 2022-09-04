ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Sanchez Roy
3d ago

While cleaning up the county judge's office you should think about getting rid of Adrian Garcia and Rodney Ellis. Houston citizens would see a great difference if they unseated all of these including George Sorros backed judge's who are responsible for all the crime.

SA Ander
3d ago

they need a judge who will uphold law enforcement ....all income groups are affected by rising crime rates, but lower income groups more so ....

Lima Golf Bravo
3d ago

Our Latin Brothers and Sisters are waking up all over the USA and especially in Texas and Florida! Latins have been lied to for so long and told they’re democrats! Being a democrat and the Latin values of God, Family and Life could not be more polar opposite! Latins will be the major players in saving our nation in the coming Red Wave!

bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement

Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
