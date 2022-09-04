Dawn Staley details decision to cancel BYU series, what’s next for USC schedule

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is standing behind her decision to cancel a series with BYU.

Speaking publicly on the matter Sunday for the first time, Staley defended her decision to not play the home-and-home series with the Cougars. South Carolina announced on Friday that it canceled its two games with BYU. The Gamecocks and Cougars were scheduled to play in this year’s season opener Nov. 7 and again during the 2023-24 season.

“It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction. I don’t knee-jerk anything,” Staley said Sunday at Darlington Raceway before the start of the Cook Out Southern 500. “I vetted it. I talked to various people that were a part of the situation. I slept on it a few nights and I woke up with the same gut feeling that I shouldn’t put our players in the situation.”

The Gamecocks canceled the series after the alleged racist incident involving a BYU fan and Duke volleyball player. The family of Duke player Rachel Richardson alleged she was repeatedly called a racial slur by a fan during a contest at BYU, according to the (Raleigh) News & Observer and other media outlets.

Staley said she didn’t consult with her players on the decision, but they affirmed the move once she told them it wasn’t happening. She said she also had the support of USC administration, including athletic director Ray Tanner.

“I didn’t do it to condemn BYU. This was a selfish decision,” Staley said. “I was only thinking about South Carolina women’s basketball. I wanted to handle it on my own and didn’t involve anyone else. I wanted to make sure our players didn’t have to endure that. If something were to happen in that manner, I don’t have the words to comfort them. I’d rather just not put ourselves in that situation.”

Staley said the program is in the process of finding a team to fill the spot left on the schedule by the cancellation. She didn’t name any specific opponents but hopes to have a decision soon.

The Gamecocks play their lone exhibition game against Benedict on Oct. 31 and then are scheduled to open the season at home on Nov. 7.

University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, left, walks on the track at Darlington Raceway with Brent Childress before the Southern 500 NASCAR auto race Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Staley was the honorary pace car driver. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Sean Rayford/AP

Dawn Staley in Darlington

Staley was the honorary pace car driver for the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. It was her second time being at the track, with the other coming in 2017 after the Gamecocks won their first national championship.

Staley got to ride around the track as a driver and a passenger, and also made her way through the NASCAR garage area to meet some of the drivers, including Bubba Wallace. The Alabama native drives for 23XI Racing, which is owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

The Gamecocks and Staley have been in demand after USC won its second national championship in April. Staley called driving the pace car one of the coolest things she’s been to able to do in the last few months as part of a packed offseason schedule, along with appearing on Comedy Central’s “Trevor Nolan Show.”

“It is way different than the first time,” Staley said of winning the second championship. “Women’s basketball is a lot more popular even in a five-year span. Our local media, our fans do a great job of putting us out front and make us in high demand. If I had to do it all over again, I would add more to the schedule. ... Any time I go places and do things, it gives women’s basketball more eyeballs on it.”

Staley said driving the pace car lived up and exceeded her expectations. After getting out of the car, she talked about what an amazing experience it was.

“It was even better because it is all new and I like new things,” she said. “... That was awesome. I could have opened it up a little more but I was following instructions. But that was exhilarating.”