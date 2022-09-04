CDCR takes aim at CCC employees — new court filing includes ‘unavoidable’ layoff warning

Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
Lassen County News
City seeks hearing on ‘self-dealing by CDCR;’ alleges CCC warden attended meeting where AB 200 authorship allegedly was discussed
The “self-dealing” issue of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff allegedly being involved in the drafting of AB 200, a trailer budget bill that gutted the legal basis of the city’s lawsuit against CDCR et al, continues to be a major issue in the city’s lawsuit against the CDCR et al regarding the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center in Susanville.
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Lassen County News
Susanville Police Department welcomes new officer
Police officer Jerrad Lopez was sworn in by Chief Ryan Cochran, Tuesday, Sept. 6 at a small ceremony at the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement from the SPD, “We are very excited to have officer Lopez join our team to serve our community of Susanville.”
Dozens Of Community Colleges Offer Remedial Classes; Bill To Ban Them Awaits Newsom’s Signature
AB 1705 would prohibit remedial classes except for in very limited circumstances.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk)
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “Everyone knows me as the Trash Lady,” Carolyn Usinger said Tuesday, hours after appearing in a Washoe County courtroom. “Even the judge who convicted me. He said ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve seen you picking up trash.’” “I’m tired of people trashing Tahoe,” she says, adding she’s picked up more than 150,000 pieces of trash along Highways […] The post Keep America Beautiful (at your own risk) appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says a man died after a mountain biking incident over Labor Day weekend in Downieville, California. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdue mountain biker. The reporting party told us her husband, Scott Fraser was mountain...
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
Newsom signs fast food worker bill, gives workers power and protection
Fast food workers say they're excited about the new law, but opponents say this will impact food prices for consumers.
Road & Track
California Police Impound 19 Cars, Arrest 27 People in Street Takeover Crackdown
California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.
Opinion: Sacramento Shortchanges San Bernardino County — Maybe It Should Secede
Did you know San Bernardino County gets less in return for the tax dollars we send to Sacramento than the state’s major urban centers?. On the Nov. 8 ballot, the Fair-Share Initiative will give San Bernardino County voters an opportunity to direct the Board of Supervisors to determine whether our communities are getting our fair share of state resources and to pursue means of ensuring that our county gets the most for our tax dollars.
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
CA Medical Board seeks to suspend license for Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who appeared on Amazing Race
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has accused a Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who finished 7th on Season 27 The Amazing Race, of committing gross negligence in three instances, one of which resulted in a stillbirth and two others that involved the infants suffering major injuries.
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
Lassen County News
LCC announces Notice of Budget Inspection Period and budget hearing
The Lassen Community College District proposed budget for 2022-2023 will be available for public inspection from 89 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Robert L. Irvin Building/Business Office, Room SS101 on the Lassen College Campus at 478-200 Highway 139 in Susanville. A public hearing on the proposed budget will be...
