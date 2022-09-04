Read full article on original website
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
No pheasants available to be released for youth season, Thanksgiving this year
Because vendors were unable to provide birds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday this year. The statewide youth season still will take place Oct. 22-23, but only youth ages 15 and younger will be allowed to...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
Gov. Ricketts' Labor Day statement
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
Kan. foster care provider criticizes coverage; lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and...
AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
After border trip, Flood wants to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’
OMAHA — Border Patrol agents and people in southern Arizona told U.S. Rep. Mike Flood this week that the status quo along the border with Mexico is not safe for Americans or migrants, the congressman said Thursday. Flood, a Nebraska Republican, said seeing the situation himself convinced him that...
Report: Dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the...
More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Braylon Price remembers it, he struggled with pretty much everything the first full school year of the pandemic. With minimal guidance and frequent disruptions, he had trouble staying on top of assignments and finishing homework on time. It was so rocky his parents asked...
Former Republican could join Neb. governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a former Republican who...
Nontraditional college students get option to complete degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
Federal fugitive from Nebraska fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
