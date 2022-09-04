ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys

TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts' Labor Day statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colby, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Hays, KS
Business
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Space Weather#In Outer Space#Midwestern#Kansas State University#The Kansas Water Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy