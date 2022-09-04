Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Sara Barbas of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following an investigation that began in the Odessa area on Tuesday evening. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:48 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding a report of a subject who was asleep in a running vehicle. Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. The operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Charge Inmate With Felony Assault on Correctional Officers
Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, NJ for assault and other associated charges following an investigation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that began in mid-August. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two correctional officers, a 54-year-old male victim and a 61-year-old...
Road Rage Shooting in Smyrna, Woman Narrowly Missed
SMYRNA, DE – a female driver was shot at and narrowly missed during a road...
WBOC
Police Investigating Shooting on South New Street in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old Wilmington man injured Saturday morning. Officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that he was on the 100 block of South New Street Dover, when he was shot. The victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description, police said.
WBOC
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for two robbers wanted for holding up a man in a parking lot of the Lake Club Apartments on North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning. The victim told police that at around 2 a.m. he arrived at the apartment complex in his vehicle and was supposed to be meeting someone. He said that shortly after arriving at the complex, he was approached by two male suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. The second suspect did not have a mask on and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The victim was ordered out of his vehicle by the suspects and he complied. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and attempted to leave, but because they could not operate the manual transmission, they ordered the victim to drive them around.
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers investigate apparent road rage-related shooting incident in Smyrna area
Road rage apparently sparked a shooting incident on Route 13 in the Smyrna area Saturday night. Troopers were dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road shortly before midnight for a "shots fired" report, Delaware State Police said. A 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on South DuPont Boulevard...
nccpdnews.com
Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash
(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
WMDT.com
Dover Police investigating weekend armed robbery
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the victim called police to report that he was supposed to be meeting someone at the Lake Club apartment complex and that shortly after arriving, he was approached by two males. The first suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun and wearing a mask, while the second suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and no mask. The suspects ordered the victim out of the vehicle and attempted to steal the car, however, police say they could not operate the manual transmission. As a result, the suspects ordered the victim to drive them around and stole an unknown amount of money from the victim before being dropped off at a local hotel.
Police Investigating Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, MD – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Magnolia...
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
WDEL 1150AM
Teen from Bear in custody after leading trooper on chase in stolen SUV
A 17-year-old boy from Bear is in hot water with the law after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen SUV. A trooper tried to pull over the silver 2019 Toyota Highlander on northbound Governor Printz Boulevard near Lea Boulevard Saturday night, but the driver had other ideas and sped away, Delaware State Police said.
firststateupdate.com
County Officer Injured In Traffic Accident Early Wednesday
New Castle County Police are investigating a crash involving on of their own that occurred this morning. Officials said on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273).
WGMD Radio
Man Shot While Leaving Party in Kent Co.
Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting of a 37-year-old Dover man following a party in the Magnolia area. Troopers responded to the reported shooting Sunday at about 1:23 a.m. in the 100-block of Orange Street. Police encountered numerous vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area. The victim apparently was at...
Driver dies after crashing into trash truck; garbage collector pushes coworker to safety: Police
Deadly Crash: A worker on the back of a garbage truck pushed his coworker out of the way when he noticed a car heading straight for them in Sicklerville, Camden County.
17-Year-Old Arrested After Police Pursuit in Stolen SUV
WILMINGTON, DE – A seventeen-year-old operating a stolen car LED police on a Pursuit through...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Newark Man Struck And Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on September 3, 2022, in the Newark area as William King, 40, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the...
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers seek driver who ran over man on I-495, kept going
Delaware State Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after running over a man who was lying in the road on Interstate 495. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on I-495 near Governor Printz Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, when it ran over a man who was lying in the left lane.
40-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 40-year-old man from Newark was killed while walking in the roadway...
